ALL four Tyrone inter-county management teams are now at full pelt in the selection process for their 2024 squads.

While senior Manager Sean O’Kane has a reasonably solid foundation to build on, for minor manager Darren McCann, and his under-16 (Martin Conway) and under-14 (Louise Daly) counterparts they have a raft of new faces set to come on board.

All four managers though have echoed the same call- if you’re good enough come out and give it a try.

All Tyrone clubs were contacted to put forward potential players and so far the turn out has been good.

Darren McCann however issued another appeal

“ It has been positive the response so far but we know there are girls who have been put forward by their clubs and coaches, players that we know are well capable of playing at this level but as yet they haven’t come out. That’s frustrating I’m sure for all the management groups in the county.

The Errigal Ciaran clubman continued: ” Many of the management groups have seen games and earmarked players who they would like to see at our sessions ahead of squad selection but for some reason they haven’t turned up.”

McCann urged all players in the process to come along or at least contact their respective County management teams. There appears to be reasons for the non appearance by so many though.

One point raised by many club coaches is the protracted nature of the Under 14 Festival of Football structure of games, a campaign that runs through spring and summer. This has been blamed for putting players off the County scene overall. Explaining the situation one club coach claimed that this first taste of County football was enough for his players

“Despite having the ability at older grades, the players first inter county football was with 14s and after what was a far too long season it was a complete turn off for them. They didn’t want to go again to any County football,” he explained.

Sean O’Kane, who will be assisted this term by former Tyrone All-Ireland winning coach Barry Grimes, has been hit with a number of retirements and withdrawals from last year with several players also taking time out.

O’Kane remained busy through the club championships and league in Tyrone looking at potential players and many have been invited to turn out for the selection process while some are already earmarked. It has been an excellent season for several veterans and former County players who have made a mark at club level again. Errigal’s Shannon Cunningham was a driving force for her club as they claimed the Tyrone Senior Championship, and Christiane Hunter from St Enda’s has been excellent in her playing role as mentor for many of the younger Omagh side. Her teammate Orlagh McNamee has worked hard while Cappagh’s Terri McCusker has been an excellent attack minded player.

Martin Conway and Dessie Friel, as well as Louise Daly and Pius Fox have taken up youth management roles in Tyrone again. The Strabane team will also feature Kevin Bogle and Brian McGinn again in charge of the under-16s while Ulster minor winning pair Daly and Fox link up again as they head the under14s team.

Pius Fox has been out of the picture for a time while Louise has worked at club level with Ardboe, Donaghmore and home club Aodh Ruadh. The duo did guide Tyrone to an All-Ireland minor final and there’s great expectations about all the underage management teams as they gear up for the new season.

The trial process continues for another week.