McShane laments loss of ‘hurling magician’ Casey

AN INTER-COUNTY career spanning just 10 years saw Damian Casey spearhead what turned out to be a golden era for the Tyrone hurlers.

His run of 101 consecutive matches featured many highlights. They included representing his country in shinty, captaining the county to the ‘Nicky Rackard Cup’ title at Croke Park in 2014, scoring 14 points for them in this year’s final less than a month ago, and playing a starring role on every other occasion in which he dawned the Red Hand jersey.

Michael McShane took over as manager for the 2021 season, and has described the loss of Damian Casey last Friday while attending a wedding in Spain as ‘insurmountable’ for his family and all those who knew him.

“For hurling and the GAA, Damian’s loss is massive. My thoughts since this news broke has just been with his father, mother and two sisters,” Mr McShane said.

“As big as the loss is for all of us who knew him and loved him so much, their loss is incalculable, and my heart just goes out to them. They will feel this more than anyone.

“His father, Sean, and all the family were always in attendance supporting him. They were obviously, and quite-rightly, very proud of him and everything he did. He was a pleasure to watch on the hurling field, and undoubtedly one of the best players I’ve ever managed.

“Damian was a magician with a hurl. The biggest compliment that I can give him is that when Tyrone were in bother on the pitch, all you wanted was to get Damian on the ball, because once he did, nine times out of 10, something came of it to get you out of the hole.”

Mr McShane, who is also manager of Ulster Club champions, Slaughtneill, added that Damian was ‘a genuine, nice person’.

“I am very glad that over the past two years, I got to know Damian Casey, and call him my friend. I will miss him massively,” he added.

“Damian did it all, and if there is one small comfort for us all, it is that his last 101st consecutive game for Tyrone was in Croke Park for Tyrone, and he was man of the match, with 14 points. What a way to play your last game.

“I hope that will bring some comfort to his friends and family in the weeks ahead; that the last time they saw him with a stick in his hand, was at the mecca for GAA, and he was showcasing his talents in the best place possible.”