Tributes paid to respected Errigal Ciaran clubman Martin Harte

TRIBUTES have been paid to Martin Harte from Errigal Ciaran, whose death earlier this week has caused widespread shock and sadness.

Mr Harte, who was in his early 70s, was a brother of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte. He was also deeply involved in Gaelic games and also a talented footballer in his youth.

In a tribute, Errigal Ciaran GAA Club described him as an integral figure in their history, noting that he first played for the club in 1970 and went on to be part of several successful teams over the following years.

He represented Tyrone at U-21 level in both 1972 and 1973, lining out at right half back on the Ulster Championship-winning team of 1973 alongside his brother Mickey, who played at full-forward.

Mr Harte was also a key member of the Errigal Ciaran team that lifted the 1974 Division Two All-County League title.

“A dead-ball specialist, Martin’s 50-yard free kick resulted in the goal which secured that league title with time almost up in the final game,” the club said in its online tribute.

“He played in almost every line of the pitch, including being a formidable goalkeeper in the latter stages of his career.

“When he finished playing, Martin got involved in coaching our young players and was one of the first coaches for a certain Peter Canavan.”

Beyond his dedication to Gaelic games, Mr Harte was also deeply committed to his community.

He was a long-serving member of the St Vincent de Paul Society and gave many years of service to his parish in a variety of roles.

He is survived by his wife Freda, children Anthony (Gillian), Gerard (Joanne) and Claire McKenna (Brian), and grandchildren Dermott, Charlie, Ava, Alex, Shea, Leah, Gia, Ruairi and Sean.

A son of the late Peter and Mary, he was the brother of Joseph (Mary), Francis (Ann), Mickey (Marian), Brendan (the late Joan), Bridie Cassidy (Seamus), Mary Mallaghan (the late Lee), and the late Peter (Eithne), Patrick and baby Veronica.