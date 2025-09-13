Trillick and Errigal Ladies face off for final berth

LADIES DIVISION ONE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL PREVIEWS

ONE of the big hitters will exit the race for the Jarleth Kerr Cup on Sunday as Errigal Ciaran face high flying Trillick at Aghaloo, the Reds having lost just one league game in 2025.

Experience mixed with a healthy helping of youthful additions over the past two years has earned Trillick a favourites tag that they can easily carry coming on the back of the quarter final win against last year’s beaten finalists Carrickmore.

Fiona Owens made a couple of key saves; Emma McCarron, Cathleen Kelly, Mya Williamson and Shauna McGurren were all among the scorers, while Nuala Kelly and Megan Donnelly impressed in defence.

Errigal though have no shortage of quality themselves and have been really boosted by the return of Aine Harte and Shannon Cunningham to a well drilled unit managed by Eoin Quinn. Winners of the 2023 Senior Championship, Errigal wil be confident of reaching the decider again.

Omagh were poor in the preliminary round, missing Cara Mc Crossan and Aine Strain did not help their cause on an evening when Aoife Horisk, Meabh Corrigan and Maria Canavan were excellent throughout. Against Cappagh it was Canavan who led the attack showing real class scoring 2-3 while Horisk tagged on 1-4.

Errigal have won the Tyrone senior title four times but with the exit of champions St Macartan’s and a full squad at their disposal Quinn and co will feel their credentials could well ensure they will be in the final shake up.

The other match in the first part of the Aghaloo double header on Sunday sees Dungannon clash with Coalisland.

It’s the Clarkes first season as an amalgamated club and they really have been one of the most exciting teams this season with a remarkable league campaign that has transferred to the Championship.

Taking out champions St Macartan’s in the preliminary round got heads turned while they also seen off Moortown last weekend.

Coalisland are just sixty minutes away now from a first Senior final after beating a fancied Killeeshil with Cara McMoran and Eadaoin Early late goals sealing it.

It’s the Fianna’s debut season in senior football and they have not looked out of place. Cara McMoran is a promising young player and has been an ideal link with All-Ireland winner Niamh Hughes who has been exceptional this term.

Meabh Mallon, Beth Jones, Mary Cassidy and goalkeeper Marci Martins will play a pivotal part for the Clarkes and the quality they have could just be enough to push them over the line.

Division Two Championship Semi-Final Previews

MOY and Edendork meet in the Division Two Championship semi-final at Greencastle on Saturday with a toss of the coin between these two. There’s been some interesting reshuffles in the Moy camp with Emma Conroy having a turn between the posts of late, however in the semi-final she showed her quality in attack with 1-5 against Badoney.

Aghyaran are scheduled to play the winners of Kildress or Loughmacrory in ther other Intermediate semi-final to see who contess the McGarvey Cup Final.

St Davogs have really got their act together with Sasha Byrne hitting top form.

The young attacker who missed out on a run out in the all Ireland final has been rattling in key scores including four goals in the quarter final against Clonoe. Aoibhinn McHugh, Emma Mc Croary and Aoife Byrne have also impressed.