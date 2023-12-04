Trillick book spot in Division One final

Trillick 2-9

Killyclogher 1-10

By Niall Gartland

Advertisement

TRILLICK got back on the wagon with a hard-earned but deserved win against hosts Killyclogher in yesterday’s Division One semi-final clash.

The victors had little time to lick their wounds following last weekend’s gut-wrenching defeat to Scotstown with a place in the Ulster final up for grabs, and there was scant evidence of any sort of post-Scotstown malaise as they endeavoured to get the better of a Killyclogher side that certainly had plenty of time to prepare for yesterday’s game.

The first-half didn’t go entirely according to plan from a Trillick perspective as the in-form Richie Donnelly hobbled off with an ankle injury after 18 minutes of play, while Daniel Donnelly was dismissed for a straight red for an off-the-ball incident late in the half.

Yet they still led by a point at the interval secure in the knowledge that they had the breeze in the second-half and they almost put the game to bed early in the final quarter.

Simon Garrity, appearing in Trillick colours for the first time all year having spent time in the United States, polished off a slick attacking move; Liam Gray did likewise a few minutes later, and when his brother Ryan palmed the ball over the bar shortly thereafter, it looked like Killyclogher’s goose was cooked.

53 minutes on the clock, Trillick led by a comfortable 2-8 to 0-6, but Killyclogher threw caution to the wind in the closing stages and were all the better for it, belatedly making in-roads against spending so much of the match playing pass the parcel around the 45 metre line.

In fairness, making in-roads against the hardened Trillick back-line is easier said than done and they’re Tyrone Senior Champions with good reason, but Killyclogher will perhaps rue the fact that they left it so late in proceedings to really bring the game to their opponents with Michael Rafferty, Mark Bradley and sub Ben Armstrong playing some really great stuff when the fat was in the fire.

Advertisement

So Trillick will have been relieved enough to hear the final whistle, but on the whole they were certainly deserving winners across the hour and they’re now one step away form completing the league and championship double with Carrickmore waiting patiently in the wings ahead of next weekend’s final.

The game started innocously enough with Killyclogher, fielding in their first competitive outing since their first-round championship defeat to Errigal Ciaran two full months ago, enjoying most the early possession.

Trillick were content enough to sit back and it’s no secret by now that they’re an exceptionally difficult side to break down. It took Killyclogher a while to find any sort of opening, but Matthew Murnaghan breached enemy lines with a neat pop-pass from which Mark Bradley was fouled and subsquently converted from the dead ball.

Bradley tagged on another free in what was a fairly enterprising opening period, but Trillick came out of their shells and got their first of the day when Lee Brennan converted another free (for the record, it took 27 minutes for either side to score a point from play, that coming from Trillick’s Ciaran Daly).

There was a fair bit of to’ing and fro’ing for a prolonged spell midway through the half, the most significant moment coming when Richie Donnelly was forced off with an ankle injury. He initially tried to play on but it wasn’t to be and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be back in time for next weekend.

Daire Gallagher was tasked with curbing the considerable threat of Mark Bradley, but he wasn’t shy about going forward with the ball and neither was the other Trillick corner-back, Daley Tunney. Scores were very much at a premium until Lee Brennan broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute with another free, matched shortly thereafter by a Mark Bradley advanced mark.

Trillick drew level with a pearler from Ciaran Daly with the outside of his boot, and despite the obvious set-back of a Daniel Donnelly red-card on the cusp of half-time, they edged their way into a 0-5 to 0-4 lead through the adventurous Daley Tunney, who took his score supremely well.

Despite being a man in arrears, Trillick looked the more potent outfit the other side of the half-time whistle, James Garrity getting the show on the road again following some good play from Ryan Gray. They were taking the direct route to goal, no dilly dallying, and Liam Gray flashed over another point after quick hands from Tunney and Seanie O’Donnell.

Killyclogher were coughing up possession on the regular and it nearly all went to pot altogether for a spell when Trillick broke through for goals from Simon Garrity and Liam Gray in the space of a few short minutes.

They trailed by 2-8 to 0-6 and their attempts at manufacturing a goal were stymied by some great defensive play from the likes of Trillick captain Rory Brennan and Liam Gray. Sub Simon Garrity looked sharp up front and almost applied the coup de grace after a sublime pass from brother James only for his soccer-style effort to trickle wide of the target.

Trillick were in their element but Killyclogher to their eternal credit didn’t throw in the towel. Oisin McCann nabbed a goal in the 58th minute and it looked very much like a consolation prize, but it acted as the catalyst for a late onslaught and not only did they pounce for a few late points, but they came very close indeed to getting a second goal on two separate occasions with Trillick defenders clogging up the square and just about diverting the danger.

Lee Brennan got Trillick’s final score of the game in stoppage time with the energetic Michael Rafferty red carded in the frenetic closing stages, and they just about held on to cement their place in this year’s Division One final.