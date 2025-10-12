Trillick dethrone defending champions Errigal

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Trillick 1-13 Errigal Ciaran 1-11

A TRILLICK team which suffered the pain of defeat against Errigal Ciaran in last year’s County Final came good when it mattered at Omagh last night, with a late flurry of scores that saw them through to the O’Neill Cup showpiece following this win over their high profile rivals.

It was some turnaround from the Reds during the closing stages of this clash as they came from two in arrears to win by two. Four points without reply in the last ten minutes, including the winning scores courtesy of Daire Gallagher and James Garrity saw them through to their sixth Tyrone senior final in ten years.

They will now await the winners of the second semi-final, while Errigal, who just ten months ago reached the All-Ireland Club Final, are out of their domestic championship race at the penultimate stage.

This was a highly-entertaining and also closely-contested clash. Both teams wasted no time in settling into what was expected to be a top class semi-final encounter.

Concerns about Trillick’s injury woes were expelled by the appearances of both Mattie Donnelly and Rory Brennan, while Errigal Ciaran also fielded all of their top players.

Swapped points between Mattie Donnelly and Thomas Canavan ensured that there was nothing between the sides during the opening stages.

It remained tight in perfect conditions at Healy Park, as neither team managed to grab the initiative.

Points in quick succession from Rory Brennan, Seanie O’Donnell and Mattie Donnelly helped the Reds into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

What mattered more to them were the defensive displays of Peter McCaughey, Stephen O’Donnell, Michael Gallagher and, of course, Rory Brennan.

But Errigal always posed a threat. Peter Og McCartan orchestrated many of their best moves, and and Joe Oguz worked hard to gain a foothold at midfield.

The result was brief scoring blitz that saw them take the lead for the first time.

Peter Harte got them going with a point, before an absolutely brilliant pass from Darragh Canavan unlocked the Trillick defence. His vision found Ruairi Canavan who slotted home brilliantly. A point from him soon after put them 1-4 to 0-4 ahead the end of that first quarter.

Errigal looked capable of pressing ahead. However, Ciaran Daly and Mattie Donnelly steadied the Trillick ship. With James and Simon Garrity on top form and Lee Brennan also moving with purpose, the Reds were soon back in contention.

Trillick then celebrated a goal of their own. It came when Simon Garrity was fouled, and James Garrity made no mistake with a low shot to the right corner of the net. That strike heralded a golden period of control for the Reds between then and the half-time break.

Some great tackling in defence was matched by their accuracy up front. Four of the final five points of the first half went Trillick’s way. Simon Garrity, Lee Brennan, James Garrity and Ciaran Daly all fired over to see them go 1-8 to 1-5 ahead. Add in a brilliant interception by Michael Gallagher on Darragh Canavan and it was clear that Trillick were growing in confidence.

There were chances for the Reds to extend that lead on the resumption as they held possession on the restart. But they failed to convert that control into scores, and were frustrated after missing two guilt-edged goal chances.

It was all so different at the other end as Errigal took full advantage of their period of dominance.

Four points in a row saw them come from behind to take the lead, although it was to prove shortlived.

Darragh Canavan, Tiarnan Colhoun, Thomas Canavan and Ruairi Canavan all registered well-taken scores as Errigal came from 1-8 to 1-6 in arrears at the start of the half to 1-9 to 1-8 ahead just 14 minutes later.

Trillick’s only response was a Mattie Donnelly equaliser, but the task facing them was becoming incresingly tough.

The black card dismissal of Michael Gallagher was a significant blow, and it came just when Errigal were gaining in confidence.

Subsequent scores courtesy of Odhran Robinson and Darragh Canavan left them 1-11 to 1-9 and looking strong.

Urgent action was now being demanded from Trillick to stem the tide now very much against them. They needed scores quickly, and at the same time had to prevent Errigal from forging further ahead.

Put simply, the tie was now approaching a critical stage.

Then all changed almost in an instant. Within a minute, Trillick got their attacking momentum back.

Simon Garrity and Ciaran Daly capitalised with the two points required to bring them level.

Add in the return of Michael Gallagher, a couple of Errigal wides and the introduction of Ritchie Donnelly and suddenly the issue was even more in doubt than previously.

Now it was Trillick who were defending with determination, and creating the attacking space.

But still the teams were deadlocked as a series of frustrating wides sucked the energy from each side. Every score was vital at this stage, and the next one would certainly make a huge difference. Then, came that late spurt from the Reds. Suddenly, two points in quick succession put them ahead.

First up popped Daire Gallagher who took a pass from Ciaran Daly to score, and then James Garrity finished off a fine move to leave them 1-13 to 1-11 ahead.

Only a two-pointer was going to suffice for Errigal.

A final free fell agonisingly-short for them as the final whistle sounded to confirm Trillick’s place in a third consecutive final, and ensure that the elusive Tyrone two-in-a-row remains unachieved for two decades and counting.

Scorers

Trillick: James Garrity 1-2, Mattie Donnelly 0-3, Simon Garrity 0-2, Ciaran Daly 0-2, Liam Gray 0-1, Rory Brennan 0-1, Daire Gallagher 0-1, Lee Brennan 0-1, 1f.

Errigal Ciaran: Ruairi Canavan 1-2, Darragh Canavan 0-3, Thomas Canavan 0-2, Peter Harte 0-1, Peter Og McCartan 0-1, Tiarnan Colhoun 0-1, Odhran Robinson 0-1.

Teams

Trillick: Joe Maguire, Daire Gallagher, Peter McCaughey, Stephen O’Donnell, Colm Garrity, Rory Brennan, Michael Gallagher, Liam Gray, Ciaran Daly, Seanie O’Donnell, Mattie Donnelly, Charlie Donnelly, James Garrity, Lee Brennan, Simon Garrity. Subs: Daley Tunney for St O’Donnell 42, Nathan Farry for C Donnelly 46, Ritchie Donnelly for S Garrity 54.

Errigal Ciaran: Darragh McAnenly, Ciaran Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Odhran Robinson, Tiarnan Colhoun, Niall Kelly, Cormac Quinn, Ben McDonnell, Joe Oguz, Peter Og McCartan, Peter Harte, Ciaran McGinley, Thomas Canavan, Darragh Canavan, Ruairi Canavan. Subs: Mark Kavanagh for T Canavan 42, Shea McDermott for B McDonnell 51, Padraig McGirr for N Kelly 55.

Referee: Sean Hurson (Galbally)