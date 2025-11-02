Trillick dismantle Dungannon to take Senior League title

Trillick 1-17 Dungannon 0-7

TRILLICK were in a ‘league’ of their own, quite literally at Pairc Colmcille on Sunday afternoon, thumping Dungannon by thirteen points to take ownership of the Brendan Dolan Memorial Trophy for the third time in four years.

Yes it’s not the O’Neill Cup, the Reds having lost to to Loughmacrory in that riveting Championship decider a week earlier, but as consolation prizes go, this piece of silverware nonetheless represents fitting reward after another consistent season by the Donnelly Park squad.

Advertisement

Clearly intent on ending their season on a positive note, after that disappointing defeat to the Lough, Trillick looked focused and determined in their approach across the opening half an hour, easing into a 0-10 to 0-1 cushion at the turnaround.

There was a brief spell of pressure from the Clarkes on the restart, as they cut the deficit to five for a while, but the Reds then found their second wind and a peach of a goal from James Garrity down the home straight put the issue beyond doubt.

Eleven different players registered on the scoreboard for the victors over the duration, with the likes of Garrity, Seanie O’Donnell and Mattie Donnelly stamping their class and quality on the encounter.

While Lorcan Mallon did hoist over the opener for the Clarkes inside the opening minute, that was to prove their only score of the first period as the Reds wrested a firm grip on proceedings.

With Peter McCaughey, Rory Brennan and Daley Tunney in resilient moods at the back there was no likelihood of the Dungannon attack shooting the lights out as they did in the previous two meetings between the sides this season.

The fact their normally reliable sharpshooter Paul Donaghy was off target with a couple of two point attempts from the dead ball underlined the spluttering nature of the Clarkes’ attacking play in the first half. They were a distant second best.

From the minute both James Garrity and Seanie O’Donnell slipped through to drill over points, the Reds were in command.

Advertisement

Dungannon saw their fair share of possession early on but scoring chances were at a premium albeit it took a brilliant tackle by Tunney to dislodge midfielder Kevin Barber before he could pull the trigger when through on goal.

Charlie Donnelly and Colm Garrity put the seal on some enterprising approach work with polished finishes over the black spot, and skipper Lee Brennan also belted over a two point free, as Trillick started to ease away.

There was a niggly undercurrent to the first half, with three players booked by referee Fergal Ward, but most of the football was being played by the Reds, as Mattie Donnelly transferred a pass onto Seanie O’Donnell but with just the goalie to beat he blasted wide.

It was all Trillick at this phase, with Molloy diving full-length to divert Brennan’s first time soccer style attempt on the turn behind for a ’45’.

Charlie Donnelly and Ciaran Daly capitalised on some free-flowing build up to knock over further Trillick points, surging through with real intent before finding the mark.

An injury to midfielder Barker didn’t help Dungannon’s cause and with Rory Brennan and Nathan Farry also getting on the scoresheet, Trillick were very firmly in the box-seat at the turnaround.

There was flickering signs of life from the Clarkes on the restart with Donaghy pointing from play and then arching over a wonderful two point free with the outside of the foot. And another accurate conversion by the potent Dungannon attacker suddenly had the deficit halved – 0-10 to 0-5 – on 35 minutes.

O’Donnell quickly punctured any hopes of a Clarkes comeback as he twice darted through to record scores, and though Donaghy responded with a ‘45’, there was no real indication that the Reds were being rattled.

Mattie Donnelly certainly doesn’t do panic, and he casually split the posts to extend their lead before the defining minute came in the contest.

With Joe Maguire in the Trillick nets denying Padraig McNulty by pulling off a tremendous save, the action quickly shifted to the other end of the pitch; Garrity waltzing his way through and firing a rocket high to the net past Molloy.

1-14 to 0-6 with six minutes remaining, it was over bar the shouting , though county men Liam Gray, Rory Brennan and that man Mattie Donnelly compounded the agony for the Clarkes with late points. What a difference a week makes!

Scorers

Trillick: James Garrity (1-1), Seanie O’Donnell (0-3), Mattie Donnelly (0-2), Lee Brennan (0-2,1tpf), Rory Brennan (0-2), Charlie Donnelly (0-2), Colm Garrity, Daire Gallagher, Liam Gray, Ciaran Daly, Nathan Farry (0-1 each)

Dungannon: Paul Donaghy (0-5,1tpf, 1 ’45’), Leo Hughes, Lorcan Mallon (0-1 each)

Teams

Trillick: Joe Maguire, Daley Tunney, Peter McCaughey, Michael Gallagher, Colm Garrity, Rory Brennan, Daire Gallagher, Liam Gray, Ciaran Daly, Nathan Farry, Seanie O’Donnell, Charlie Donnelly, James Garrity, Lee Brennan, Mattie Donnelly. Subs used: Daniel Donnelly for D Tunney (55), Richie Donnelly for C Daly (58), Niall Donnelly for N Farry (60)

Dungannon: Patrick Molloy, Ben Gormley, Darragh Skeffington, David Walsh, Dalaigh Jones, Dylan O’Hagan, Ryan Jones, Padraig McNulty, Kevin Barker, Leo Hughes, Lorcan Mallon, Patrick McKearney, Patrick Quinn, James Quinn, Paul Donaghy. Subs used: Conor Kennedy for K Barker (28mins), Finn Spence for L Mallon (47), James Morgan for D Skeffington (50)

Referee: Fergal Ward (Errigal Ciaran)