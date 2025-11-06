Trillick Ladies aim to halt Errigal Ciaran’s treble pursuit

LADIES ACL DIVISION ONE SEMI-FINAL

ON the back of reaching the Ulster Club Championship Final last weekend Errigal Ciaran Ladies turn their attentions back to domestic issues this evening (Thurs) when they visit Trillick in the Division One League semi-final.

Without doubt the momentum will be with the visitors who eventually seen off Cavan champions Lurgan by a point as they booked a spot in the provincial decider but Trillick won’t lack for incentive on their home patch at Donnelly Park.

They lost their last competitive outing by six points against Errigal in the Championship semi-final. Keen to make amends their manager Iggy Gallagher admits it has been tough keeping things rolling although the nature of this year’s league could be a benefit in disguise.

“Maintaining momentum has been difficult, however it’s something that all teams have to cope with as it’s been a feature of the league programme with it’s stop start nature. This was compounded by the success of the county team.”

Gallagher and his management team remain positive. Trillick had a good league campaign winning all bar one game, that coming after they won the pre-season competition. In their league meeting with Errigal they eased to a 2-11 to 0-8 victory.

Looking ahead the Trillick manager believes a restructuring of the league season is required next season.

“ With goodwill on all sides hopefully a regular series of games can be planned going forward, but we appreciate the County Board’s desire to get things finished.”

With that in mind and despite their long spell of inactivity Trillick are in a good frame of mind and the squad have remained positive with no major injury issues to report, although Iggy pointed out the task against Errigal will be tough.

“ Facing Errigal is a huge challenge at any stage of the year but with them flying high in Ulster it will take a massive effort to even compete with them.

“ We won’t back away from this as it’s great to test yourself against what is one of the best teams in Ulster.”

Among those Trillick will look to to spearhead their challenge are Emma McCarron, Sarah Donnelly, Shauna McGurren, Mya Williamson, Dearbhlie Gallagher and goalkeeper Fiona Owens. Errigal will hope that Maria Canavan and Aoife Horisk maintain their fine scoring streak from last weekend, though manager Eoin Quinn is likely to ring the changes.

It would be understandable if Errigal have one eye on their pending Ulster Final meeting with Moneyglass a week on Sunday, though they would also love to keep on track for the treble The winners tonight will face Dungannon in the Division One Final.