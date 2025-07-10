Trillick Ladies setting the pace in the League

LADIES ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

AFTER three rounds of the Canavan’s Ladies All County League there’s an unfamiliar look to the first division as unbeaten Trillick sit top of the table, cementing that position last week with a dominant display at Cill Iseal.

Omagh’s young team, boosted by Minor League and Championship titles, are second on score difference while Dungannon, St Macartan’s and Errigal Ciaran make up the top five.

Without doubt there’s still a long way to go with a double round next week but the Reds from Donnelly Park are certainly making an early statement. With Sarah Donnelly calling the shots through the centre the likes of Shauna McGurren and Amy McGinn are getting key scores.

Against Cill Iseal they led by three points at the break, and in the second half they pulled away finishing with three goals from McGurren 2-3 and McGinn 1-2 while Emma McCarron, Anie Brennan, Cathleen Kelly and Siofra Gallagher were among the points in a third powerful outing that ended 3-15 to 2-7.

Emer Cunningham, Eimear McCanny and Cara McCrossan all bagged goals as Omagh made it back to back wins against Cookstown who still seek their first point. The hosts dominated from the off, leading 4-13 to a goal by the break.

Sophie Kelly, Niamh McCanny and Emer McCanny also added to the scores. Cunningham hit 1-6, McCanny finished with 2-4 and McCrossan 2-3. However, Omagh lost the services of attacker Shauna McCrory who picked up a nasty injury. Clara Daly called the shots in a defence that included a returning Sally McMenamin who proved a good addition.

The McCanny sisters Emer and Niamh impressed at midfield while McCrossan and Cunningham proved key.

With the Clarkes having a bye, it was an opportunity for St Macartans to close in on the top again but a rejuvenated Carrickmore edged a good contest by two points with Aine Grimes’ first half goal proving crucial. Caitlin Gormley and Alannagh McCallan added points.

Sorcha Gormley finished with eight points on the night and perhaps the scoreline isn’t a fair reflection of the Carmen performance. The led 1-9 to 0-3 at the break and despite only mustering three further points they held out with a late Macs goal from Eabha McNamee taking some of the gloss off the win.

Colleen Mc Quaid showed some quality as she hit six points for Macartans with Tara Meabh McCarroll and Tara O’Hagan also among the points as they fell short.

Errigal enjoyed a second win as they beat Cappagh earlier in the week. Errigal took a five point lead after the opening quarter with scores from Aoife Horisk, Meabh Corrigan, Elle McNamee and Maria Canavan.

Cappagh came back with a brace of goals in a nip and tuck opening half although thanks to a Horisk goal the hosts led 1-12 to 3-02 at the break.

The second half was similar and Cappagh never gave in although the quality of Horisk who finished with 1-11 proved the difference. Canavan hit 0-6 with McNamee, Kelly McCaffrey, Michaela Moore and Corrigan key scorers. Cappagh, Fr Rocks and CillIseal are still seeking a first point while Coalisland and Moortown played out a tense and terse 2-9 apiece draw at the Fianna.

ACL DIVISION TWO

Loughmacrory are the early Division Two pacesetters as they maintained their winning start with a comfortable win against Edendork. Laura Duff top scored for the Lough who led by seven at the break. Duff finished with 1-3, young Lucy McCullagh hit five points and there were three apiece for Coara McElduff and Niamh Fox.

The St Malachy’s threatened more in the second half but Erin Conway, Eva Conway and Kerrie Ward impressed as the Lough secured a good win.

Beragh and Badoney played out an exciting contest at St Mary’s Park with the hosts coming out on top 5-6 to 3-9. Young Caitlin McHugh, Ciara McNamee and Jayne Lyons all hit 1-1 for the hosts while Keeva Owens and Zara Montique got the other goals with Eilish O’Neill getting a point.

Badoney battled hard with Erin Daly, Kerrie McGarvey and Kerrie McGlone grabbing their goals and all three contributed points with Bronagh Mossey, Laura Clarke and Lily Rose Clarke also on target as they almost snatched something from the game.

Aghyaran eased to a big win at Fintona with the home side still in search of a point, while, despite a brace of Orlagh Gavin goals for Clonoe, it was a win for Moy who moved to third behind Kildress who had no game. The big scorers of the week were Castlederg who hit nine goals in a facile win against a weakened Clann na nGael.

ACL DIVISION THREE

Four teams in the third tier have maximum points with leaders Drumragh, Sigersons and Donaghmore all winning in round three.

Laura McMenamin hit 4-5 and Tyrone goalkeeper Amelia Coyle showed her class in attack for the St Eugene’s with 3-2 in a one-sided tie. Caitlin McCallion, Aoibhinn McGarvey, Leah McMenamin and Emma Laird added to the scoreboard.

Emma Doyle, Liza McDonnell, Isabella Grimes, Anna Campbell and Danielle Donnelly all scored as Donaghmore eased to a win at Stewartstown with Tattyreagh and Glenelly sharing the points.

The Sarsfields lead the way on score difference with their game against Sperrin Og tight through the first half before they cut loose. Katie Rose Donnelly scored a second half Greencastle goal after Alice McGlinchey, Leah McGuigan and Caslin Tracey registered their points but it was a dominant Drumragh who pulled away.

Rhianna Mullin recorded a brace of goals and Dana Coyle also bagged a goal with scoring contributions from Aine McManus, Beth Donaghy and Jo Barrett.

Veteran Tori Mc Elroy scored 1-4 as Strabane eventually pulled away to beat Aghaloo. Michaela Moss and Ellen McDermott also pointed for the Sigersons who are fourth.

ACL DIVISION FOUR

Drumquin and Galbally closed in on Division Four leaders Naomh Eoghan on a week when the Newtown side had no opposition following the withdrawal of Urney. The Pearses hit seven goals as they beat Owen Roes, Rachel Kelly netting 3-4 on the night.

Mary Treanor and Eilish Tally got two goals apiece and Sarah Dougan, Mia Murphy and Alanna McNulty all added points. Drumquin were big winners over new girls Derrylaughan as they scored nine goals.

Sarah Louise McLaughlin helped herself to a hat-trick of goals, while McMenamin, McGahan, McCusker, Donnelly and Martin also found the Loughshore net on a tough night for them.

A double week of fixtures on July 17 and 20 have been pencilled in although it remains unclear if the County board will allow these games to go ahead should Tyrone, who face Westmeath on Sunday in the All-Ireland semi-final, reach the decider on August 3.