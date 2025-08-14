Trillick push past Pearses with some ease

Trillick 4-20 Galbally 1-9

LEAGUE leaders Trillick sparkled in the Donnelly Park sunshine on Tuesday night as they copperfastened their position at the summit of the Division One table with this emphatic victory over Galbally.

Two goals apiece in the second half from James Garrity and sub Oisin McGoldrick moved the Reds out of sight as they made light of the absence of injured captain Lee Brennan to underline their strength in depth.

Advertisement

Daniel Kerr chipped in with all bar two of the Pearses scoring tally, his rocket of a shot to the roof of the Trillick net just after the interval providing one of the few highlights for the visitors on the evening.

He also hoisted over two superb two pointers in the opening twenty minutes of the contest, which helped tie things up at 0-4 apiece at that juncture.

The lively James Garrity (two), Matthew Donnelly and midfielder Ryan Gray were on target at the other end for the hosts.

From there to the short whistle though, Trillick shifted through the gears, playing some slick and incisive football to open a significant gap between the teams.

Garrity brought his personal tally to five points, while Matthew Donnelly also twice split the posts with his trademark assurance, and Seanie O’Donnell nipped through on a couple of occasions to rifle over.

This scoring spree left the Pearses in arrears 0-12 to 0-4 at the turnaround, though things might have been different if Darragh Donaghy’s piledriver from a narrow angle had found the net rather than the inside of the Trillick post.

However Kerr’s brilliant goal on the restart looked like it could provide Galbally with a platform to push on, only for Donnelly to reply with a fine point, and then half-time sub Oisin McGoldrick fisted home a goal from close range, after good approach play involving Ciaran Daly and Garrity.

Advertisement

Darragh Donaghy and Liam Corry then traded points, but two quality strikes for goal by Garrity and McGoldrick around the 40 minute mark put the issue beyond all doubt.

Garrity raised another green flag ahead of the final whistle, arrowing a shot in at Conan McGarvey’s near post, and a stylish late two pointer drilled over by Daire Gallagher rounded off a satisfactory outing for the Reds.

Teams & Scorers

Trillick: Joe Maguire, Rory Brennan, Peter McCaughey, Stephen O’Donnell, Colm Garrity, Daire Gallagher (0-2, tp), Michael Gallagher, Ryan Gray (0-2), Ciaran Daly (0-1), Nathan Farry, Seanie O’Donnell (0-3), Charlie Donnelly (0-1), Matthew Donnelly (0-4), Liam Corry (0-1), James Garrity (2-6,2f). Subs used: Oisin McGoldrick (2-0) for N Farry (h-time), Damian Kelly for R Brennan (33), Daley Tunney for M Donnelly (54).

Galbally: Conan McGarvey, James Rafferty, Conor Quinn, Conor Donnelly, Enda McLaughlin, Christopher Morris, Liam Rafferty, Ronan Nugent, Cormac Donnelly (0-1), Joseph Corrigan, Daniel Kerr (1-7, 2tp,1tpf, 1f), Sean Wylie, Eoghan Wylie, Darragh Donaghy (0-1), Barry Carberry. Subs used: Enda McGarrity for B Carberry (h-time), Aidan Carberry for E McLaughlin (40), Rory Hetherington for D Donaghy (44)

Referee: Fergal Ward (Errigal Ciaran)