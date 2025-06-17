Trillick stage a late surge to defeat Loughmacrory

ACL DIVISION ONE

Trillick 0-21 Loughmacrory 0-15

HOSTS Trillick broke clear of their obdurate visitors Loughmacrory in the final quarter at Donnelly Park on Friday night, outscoring their opponents 0-9 to 0-1 down the home straight to take the spoils.

Advertisement

St Teresa’s led 0-14 to 0-12 just past the midway stage of the second period and appeared set to be rewarded for an industrious and enterprising display, Nathan Kelly, Antoin Fox and Aodhan Donaghy spearheading their challenge down the spine of the pitch.

However the Reds roared back into contention in the closing stages, with Daire Gallagher, Ryan Gray and Lee Brennan very much to the fore, and in the end they opened the gap to six come the final whistle.

Critically Loughmacrory incurred the wrath of referee Paul Gallagher for some backchat when a few decisions went against them late on, which enabled Brennan to strike over a brace of two point frees that ultimately had a big bearing on the outcome.

Scores were traded regularly during an engaging opening ten minutes, at the end of which Trillick led 0-4 to 0-3. Brennan was twice on target with Charlie Donnelly and Ryan Gray also registering for the home side. In response Ruairi McCullagh, Pauraic Meenagh (free) and Oisin McCallan, with the fist, raised white flags at the other end.

Gallagher and Meenagh then traded quality efforts, but there was a greater crispness and efficiency to the Reds attacking raids, as Michael Gallagher, James Garrity and corner back Damian Kelly capped off some polished approach work with accurate finishes.

Meenagh tucked over another free for Loughmacrory, but with Charlie Donnelly cutting in to fist over, they had fallen four in arrears.

It required a superb smothering save by Trillick keeper Joe Maguire to deny Antoin Fox a goal, after a powerful burst from Ronan Fox teed up the opportunity, but Fox did notch up a point before the break as did Meenagh (free) to ensure St Teresa’s remained very much in the hunt at half-time trailing 0-9 to 0-7.

Advertisement

The visitors carried that momentum into the second period, Ruairi McCullagh belting over a couple of superb two pointers as well as a ’45’.

The action was really starting to heat up now and Niall Donnelly and James Garrity split the posts with excellent scores, sandwiching a close range Brennan free, as the Reds levelled the contest at 0-12 apiece.

During the midst of this spell Trillick also dropped a couple of attempts short, though credit should also go to Loughmacrory keeper Conor Kelly who was really assured between his sticks, plucking some dangerous high balls out of the

air.

The away side then edged two in front as sub Cathaoir Gallagher and midfielder Aodhan Donaghy got on the board, scores which seemed to lay the platform for St Teresa’s to really push on.

It wasn’t to be however, though the withdrawal of influential young midfielder Ronan Fox to injury hampered their cause.

Ryan Gray and Niall Donnelly knocked over points to restore parity for Trillick and in the last ten minutes they really hit the afterburners.

Brennan banged over a two point free and defender Stephen O’Donnell ventured up the pitch to convert. Brennan and Meenagh (free) then swapped scores but an excellent Charlie Donnelly strike and last gasp Brennan two point free left the hosts very much in the box seat.>body2text<>body2text<

Scorers

Trillick: Lee Brennan (0-8,2tpf, 2f), Charlie Donnelly (0-3), Ryan Gray (0-2), Niall Donnelly (0-2), James Garrity (0-2), Damian Kelly, Stephen O’Donnell, Daire Gallagher, Michael Gallagher (0-1 each)

Loughmacrory: Ruairi McCullagh (0-6,2tp, 1’45’), Pauraic Meenagh (0-5,4f), Antoin Fox, Aodhan Donaghy, Oisin McCallan, Cathaoir Gallagher (0-1 each)>body2text<

Teams

Trillick: Joe Maguire, Damian Kelly, Peter McCaughey, Stephen O’Donnell, Daley Tunney, Daire Gallagher, Colm Garrity, Ryan Gray, Liam Gray, Michael Gallagher, Nathan Farry, Charlie Donnelly, James Garrity, Lee Brennan, Niall Donnelly

Loughmacrory: Conor Kelly, Michael McNamee, Nathan Kelly, Arnoldas Macidukskas, Shane Dobbs, Antoin Fox, Oliver Anderson, Aodhan Donaghy, Ronan Fox, Enda Donaghy, Pauraic Meenagh, Gareth Donaghy, Colm Logue, Ruairi McCullagh, Oisin McCallan. Subs used: Cathaoir Gallagher for E Donaghy (38mins), Ronan Curran for C Logue (50), Ryan Grimley for O McCallan (54), Enda Donaghy for R Fox (55)

Referee: Paul Gallagher (Castlederg)