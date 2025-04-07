Trillick take care of Clonoe in Jim Devlin quarter-final

Trillick 2-18 Clonoe 1-15

FIRST half goals were key as Trillick became the first team through to the semi-final of the Jim Devlin Cup on Friday night.

Clonoe played their part in what proved to be a keenly contested cup tie under lights at Donnelly Park with the hosts proving the more clinical of the teams with Lee Brennan, Simon Garrity and brother James in tip top form.

At times Declan McClure and Ryan Morrow swept through midfield for the visitors although the home defence proved hard to breach. That coupled with the quality of the attack made for a comfortable outing for the Trillick.

The Rahillys started the brighter enjoying the best of the opening quarter with Trillick finding it hard to settle. McClure and Morrow did their bit with a lively attack getting the scoreboard moving with Ryan McCabe finding the home net after tidy build up play.

Trillick responded quickly with a goal of their own with Liam Corry scoring on eight minutes although Clonoe had the better of the exchanges and always threatened with several wides.

Ciaran Corr and McClure tagged on double points and it was end to end football before five minutes shy of the half time whistle Trillick grasped control when Garrity collected the ball forty five metres out and beat four men before rattling the ball past Pauric Kerr.

Throughout the second half the Rahill’s did their bit to keep on the Reds coattails with Tommy Taggart coming in and MJ Mansell introduced along the back.

Both goalkeepers, veteran Niall Gormley and Kerr were in action several times through the third quarter both denying further goals although it was Trillick who did pull away.

Garrity and Brennan two pointers were key, Brennan raising the orange flag twice as Simon Garrity also tagged on scores in a good half of football.

Ryan Quinn, Ryan Morrow and McCabe carved out several opportunities but in the end it was a six point win for Trillick on back of a good display.

The new rules produced a good open game well managed by referee Sean Devenney.

Scorers

Trillick: Lee Breenan 0-8 (2 t/p) James Garrity 1-4 (1 t/p) , Simon Garrity 0-5, Liam Corry 1-1.

Clonoe: Ryan McCabe 1-0, Ciaran Corr 0-6, Declan McClure 0-5, Ryan Quinn 0-2, Tommy Taggart 0-1, Fionn McNulty 0-1

Teams

Trillick: Niall Gormley, Damian Kelly, Peter McCaughey, Stephen O’Donnell, Daley Tunney, Daire Gallagher, Colm Garrity, Ryan Gray, Charlie Donnelly, Michael Gallagher, Lee Brennan, Nathan Farry, Simon Garrity, Liam Corry, James Garrity. Subs: Niall Donnelly for Tunney, Rory Kelly for D Kelly, Francie Mc Caughey for J Garrity

Clonoe: Pauric Kerr, Padraig Hanna, Conall Coyle, Shane Hughes, Darragh Mc Grath, Cormac Convery, James Taggart, Declan McClure, Ryan Morrow, Rhys Donnelly, Ryan Mc Cabe, Ciaran Corr, Pascal Mc Clure, Fin Mc Clure, Ryan Quinn. Subs: M J Mansell for Convery, Daryl Magee For Hanna, Fionn Mc Neill for C Coyle, Thomas Taggart for Morrow

Referee: Sean Dvenney