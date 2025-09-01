Trillick, Errigal and Dungannon finish in the top three

THERE were a few things at stake at both ends of the table on Sunday afternoon in the final round of fixtures in Division One.

Despite losing out at home to neighbours Dromore, Trillick secured a place in the league final by virtue of score difference over Errigal Ciaran. Errigal secured second place thanks to a win in Dungannon, the same two sides will now meet in the semi final at Dunmoyle.

At the opposite end of the table a disappointing campaign for Derrylaughan came to a conclusion when they were well beaten at home by Moortown for a result that means the Kevin Barrys will go straight back to Intermediate football unless they win the O’Neill Cup which is unlikely.

Advertisement

Gortin couldn’t get out of the bottom two but they made sure that they kept matters in their own hands with a one point success at home to Carrickmore.

Pomeroy lost at home to Moortown but as it turned out the result didn’t really matter for both sides as the Plunketts finish third from bottom and in the playoffs to survive while the St.Theresas just missed out o the title playoff spots.

Mattie Donnelly, Lee Brennan and Sean O’Donnell were among the points for the St.Macartans in a game that was close throughout but Niall Sludden levelled matters for Dromore late on before Mark McGale and Emmet McNabb got the winning scores.

Darragh Canavan and Ronan O’Sullivan got the Errigal Ciaran goals in their win with Canavan, Peter Harte and Mark Kavanagh among their points. The Clarkes fielded without leading scorer Paul Donaghy and in his absence Paddy Quinn top scored with his haul including both goals while James Quinn and Dalaigh Jones had points.

Moortown ensured that they wouldn’t be drawn into the relegation playoffs thanks to an emphatic win at Loughshore neighbours Derrylaughan. Shea Lawn once again proved to be their top scorer with the only goal of the game as well as a number of points with Tarlach Quinn, Rian Smith and Mattie Conlon all on target as well. Adam Cushahan and Andre Devlin were among the Derrylaughan points as their tough campaign came to an end.

Odhran Brolly got the Gortin goal with Sean Og McAleer landing eight points as Gortin secured victory by the minimum margin at home to Carrickmore. Aidan Woods was the goal scorer for the St.Colmcilles with Lorcan McGarrity, Tiarnan Loughran and Johnny Munroe all contributing points.

Kieran McGeary, Marty Coyle and Hugh McNamee had points for Pomeroy against Loughmacrory but it was all in van for the Plunketts who now host Gortin in a sudden death relegation playoff clash.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the top flight there were wins for Galbally, Edendork and Donaghmore over Killyclogher, Omagh and Ardboe respectively but there was nothing at stake for any of those sides in those three encounters.