Trillick’s second half surge kills off Cross

Trillick 0-9 Crossmaglen 0-4

THE Spirit of the Reds shines more brightly than ever for Trillick as one of the best performances in years by the Tyrone champions saw them sweep aside the challenge of their illustrious opponents at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Saturday night in the first round of the Ulster Senior Club Championship.



A positive display of free-flowing football saw the St Macartan’s dominate with a brilliant second half. Teamwork combined with quality scores and an emphatic defensive discipline saw them come from behind to win by five under the floodlights.

Advertisement

Now they stand on the brink of further glory. A first Ulster Club Final place since 1974 beckons. But it’s the present opportunities rather than the past which are driving on the O’Neill Cup holders.

They held Crossmaglen scoreless in the second half. It was an amazing turnaround, especially after a tentative and tactical first period. Indeed, those hoping for a contest brimming with open football were to be disappointed as both teams missed good scoring opportunities.

Lee Brennan was wide with a guilt-edged opportunity to put the Reds ahead. But it was the same for both teams before Jamie Clarke eventually opened the scoring for Crossmaglen with a well-taken point after eight minutes.

Trillick worked hard in defence, and a number of vital interceptions from Rory Brennan, Peter McCaughey and Sean O’Donnell kept the Cross dangermen like Rian O’Neill and Jamie Clarke at bay.

The Tyrone champions, though, were hit by a black card for Daniel Donnelly for a foul on Thomas Og Duffy. As the fog increasingly descended on Healy Park, the outlook was bleak for the home side when Rian O’Neill stretched the Rangers lead to 0-2 to no score.

The low-scoring nature of the proceedings meant that the Cross dominance was inevitably open to a strong challenge. So it proved here, too, as Trillick found their range in brilliant fashion and were soon right back in contention on the scoreboard.

The move of the game up until then saw them open their account with a great point. Ryan and Liam Gray and Ciaran Daly all combined in a slick passing movement which culminated in James Garrity registering a brilliant point.

Advertisement

Now things were beginning to move in this eagerly anticipated clash and it was end to end play as that opening period reached its conclusion. Jamie Clarke retained the Cross two point lead, before Ritchie Donnelly found himself in space and had the confidence and accuracy to leave it 0-3 to 0-2.

Trillick seemed capable of continuing to press and the promptings of Ciaran Daly, Ryan Gray and Rory Brennan saw them work hard to create space in attack. However, their efforts proved to no avail as it was Crossmaglen who led by two at the interval. Rian O’Neill converted a free for them, as both teams retired at the break with plenty to ponder for the second half.

All changed dramatically on the resumption as the Reds came flying out of the blocks. Rory Brennan, Ritchie Donnelly, Liam Gray and Ryan Gray and James Garrity spearheaded an amazing turnaround from the St Macartan’s. Fortune favoured their bravery, too, as cutting runs through the Crossmaglen rearguard created the space needed for them to capitalise.

Ciaran Daly raced through to to score a point. Then a great run from Ryan Gray prompted a foul, with Lee Brennan converting the free. Now, it was level at four points apiece and all to play for. More crucially, the Trillick team was displaying the type of resolve, assurance and teamwork which was going to be vital for victory.

Evidence of this was becoming increasingly clear, and the point which gave them the lead really enlivened their challenge. James Garrity grabbed the initiative when he raced through and finished with a great score.

In contrast, Crossmaglen were sluggish and prevented from making the desired impact up front. Jamie Clarke, Rian O’Neill and Aaron Kernan used all their experience to try and find a breakthrough. But their impact was hit by inaccuracy, and the resolve of the Trillick defence in which Rory Brennan excelled and Sean O’Donnell, Daire Gallagher and Stephen O’Donnelly put their bodies on the line.

Further scores followed as the Tyrone champions grew steadily in confidence. Ryan Gray burst his way through to leave them 0-7 to 0-4 ahead thanks to a great brace entering the final quarter. Trillick were on top and poised to press for victory.

Crossmaglen’s much-vaunted reputation was in tatters as the Reds maintained the momentum in brilliant fashion. Their speedy counter-attacks worked a treat, and their discipline in defensively cutting the space to the Rangers ensured that their lead remained intact.

Lee Brennan dummied his marker to score, and then Ritchie Donnelly showed leadership and skill to make it 0-9 to 0-4 with only seven minutes remaining. There was little now to deny them a fully-deserved win.

The Rangers tried to find a way through. But their frustrations were clear when team captain, Jamie Clarke, received a straight red-card for a foul on Sean O’Donnell. While he had to go off injured, it barely affected the poise, confidence and resolve of his teammates.

A trememdous display ensured that Trillick’s control in those closing stages was never threatened. They will now progress with confidence to the semi-final, and a shot at reaching the Ulster Club decider for

The Scorers

Trillick

Ryan Gray 0-2, Lee Brennan 0-2 (1f), James Garrity 0-2, Ritchie Donnelly 0-2, Ciaran Daly 0-1.

Crossmaglen

Jamie Clarke 0-2, Rian O’Neill 0-2 (2f).

The Teams

Trillick

Joe Maguire, Stephen O’Donnell, Peter McCaughey, Daley Tunney, Sean O’Donnell, Rory Brennan, Daire Gallagher, Richie Donnelly, Liam Gray, Ciaran Daly, Niall Donnelly, Ryan Gray, Daniel Donnelly, Lee Brennan, James Garrity.

Subs – Colm Garrity for N Donnelly (46), Damien Kelly for D Tunney (50), Darragh McQuaid for S O’Donnell

(55).

Crossmaglen

Micael Murray, Orin McKeown, Ric Kelly, Thomas Og Duffy, Aaron Kernan, Callum Comiskey, Chris Crowley, Stephen Morris, Oisin O’Neill, Aaron O’Neill, Paul Hughes, Odhran Kieran, Jamie Clarke, Rian O’Neill, Cian McConville.

Subs – Ronan Fitzpatrick for P Hughes (half-time), Odhran Caraher for R Kelly (36), Daniel Cumiskey for A O’Neill (45), Coilin O’Connor for O Kieran (50), Pearse Blessing for C Crowley (57).

Referee: Barry Cassidy, Derry.