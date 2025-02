WHEN Enniskillen Town United and Tummery Athletic met in a Fermanagh and Western League Division One game at the St Michael’s Sports Pavilion back in October it finished all square.

A stunning long range effort by Frank Wallace gave Town the lead but Tummery battled back to earn a 1-1 draw thanks to superbly-struck free kick by defender Blaine Campbell.

The teams return to the scene of that stalemate on Saturday when the sides meet in the last eight of the Craig Stanfield Junior Cup.

Both heavyweights remain in contention for a possible treble and no doubt the opposing camps would have preferred not to meet each other at this stage of the prestigious knockout competition.

But something has to give this weekend and Tummery boss Kevin McAleer is full expecting another battle royale.

“Absolutely, on paper everyone is expecting a tight game,” he acknowledged.

“The teams know each other very well, know what to expect; it’ll be end to end, a physical battle.”

Opposite number Ryan Hanna said he and his players were relishing whatever challenges Saturday would bring.

“We are under no illusions about the task at hand, Tummery are a really, really good side. They have showed that this season and across the last couple of seasons,” he said.

“We know first hand how difficult an opponent they are, given how they performed in the league game. Getting home advantage is important for us, a lot of our good performances have been at home. Having said that it’s a small advantage, but I rather have it than not have it, especially at this stage of the competition.”

Strathroy Harps face Broughshane outfit in one of the other last eight ties

