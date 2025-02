TUMMERY Athletic have been paired with Enniskillen Town United in the quarter-finals of the Craig Stanfield Junior Cup.

In last evening’s last-eight draw, the Dromore outfit were pulled out of the hat second to meet Town at St Michael’s Pavilion..

It’s the toughest possible draw for both sides but in particular Tummery who will have to make the short journey to the Enniskillen venue.

Should Athletic go all the way by winning the competition for the first time in the club’s history they’ll certainly have done it the hard way.

In the last-16, a stoppage-time header by Declan Molloy earned the Tumms a 2-1 victory at NFC Kesh, and, in Round 3, Kevin McAleer’s team defeated a fancied Trojans 1-0 away.

On the face of it, the draw appears to have been a little kinder to twice winners Strathroy Harps who were handed home advantage against Broughshane outfit Raceview.

Last time out Raceview defeated Lisbellaw United 3-2, and while the Ballymena Saturday Morning League outfit will prove very worthy opponents, Harps will start as favourites to reach the last four.

In the other two quarter-final ties, Ardmore will host Magherafelt Sky Blues, last-16 victors over Dunbreen Rovers, while St Oliver Plunkett seconds will entertain Bessbrook United.

All last eight ties have been pencilled in for Saturday, February 22 and will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.

Draw: Ardmore v Magherafelt Sky Blues; Enniskillen Town v Tummery Athletic; St Oliver Plunkett seconds v Bessbrook United; Strathroy Harps v Raceview.