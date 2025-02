And then there were three!

A trio of Fermanagh and Western teams remain in the Craig Stanfield Junior Cup this morning after Saturday’s round of last-16 ties.

Tummery Athletic, Strathroy Harps and Enniskillen Town made it into the hat for the quarter-final draw with respective victories against NFC Kesh, Balnamore and Killen Rangers.

Advertisement

A James Harrigan goal was enough for Town to end Killen’s hopes, while defender Declan Molloy scored right at the death to earn Tummery a 2-1 victory at Kesh.

Harps meanwhile defeated Balnamore 5-1 thanks to goals from Mattie Ballard (2), Benny Boyle, Aaron Behan and Simon O’Neill.

Elsewhere Lisbellaw United went down 3-2 at Raceview, while Dunbreen Rovers’ impressive run was brought to a shuddering halt by Magherafelt Sky Blues.

Also into the last eight are Ardmore, St Oliver Plunkett II and Bessbrook United.

FULL REPORTS IN TODAY’S TYRONE HERALD