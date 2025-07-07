Two pointers the key for Errigal against Carmen

Errigal Ciaran 0-19 Carrickmore 0-13

A BRILLIANT second half performance – with the aid of the wind – ensured that Errigal Ciaran were deserving winners of this Division One derby clash at a blustery Cardinal MacRory Park on Friday night.

The home team registered five two point scores during the closing 30 minutes to record a six point victory over their old rivals.

Advertisement

But both teams missed a number of players through injuries and Tyrone duty and won’t read too much into this result as the 2025 sesson progresses.

Nevertheless, they will be content with the displays produced as this game provided an opportunity for young and new players to make their mark.

It was the St Colmcille’s who made most of the early running.

Swapped points between Daniel Blake for Errigal and then Carrickmore captain, Cormac Munroe, settled things, before Carmen began to take control with the aid of the breeze.

Veteran star, Martin Penrose and Ryan Ward had brought the teams level after Pauric Traynor had edged Errigal Ciaran.

From then on, though, it was the visitors who dominated with a strong display throughout the field.

Entering the second quarter, Conan McElduff raced forward to score a great two-pointer.

Advertisement

Carrickmore were gaining in confidence at this stage and a good save by Declan Grimes from a Matthew McCarney shot boosted them as well.

Oran McKee and Seamus Sweeney were doing well in defence, Cormac Munroe worked hard at midfield and Tiarnan Loughran and Martin Penrose were patient in the attack. The end result of this was that they forged ahead before half-time.

Ruairi Loughran worked hard, and points from Tiarnan Loughran, and an impressive brace courtesy of Stephen Grugan put them 0-8 to 0-3 ahead.

Errigal were finding the going tough at this stage, but they found a way to respond prior to the break. Cathair Quinn fired over a point that could have been a goal, and the issue was still very much in the balance on a half-time score of 0-8 to 0-4.

The rain stopped on the resumption and this coincided with a strong revival in Errigal’s fortuines.

They wasted no time in making the most of the advantage posed by the conditions, and were soon finding their range in front of the posts.

Niall Kelly and Aidan McRory were strong in defence while Eoin Kelly won good possession at midfield and they soon made a strong mark in the attack as well.

Shea McDermott got them going with a two-pointer and Eoin Kelly quickly followed up with another. Tiarnan Loughran edged Carrickmore ahead again, but there was no stopping the home team now.

Aidan McRory raced forward to score, Dara McAneny added another and then Tiarnan Colhoun’s two point put them 0-12 to 0-9 ahead.

Urgent action was being demanded from Carrickmore to stem the tide and Matthew McNally came close when his shot hit the post.

But the onslaught from Errigal continued as two-pointers courtesy of Eoin Kelly and Charlie Maguire and another point from Tiarnan Colhoun extended their lead to eight, 0-17 to 0-9.

But this was always a keenly-contested tie. Tiarnan Loughran increased the Carmen total and Cormac Munroe combined with Conan McElduff to reduce the deficit down to six points.

Tiarnan Loughran converted a free for them, although a winning revival was always unlikely.

Instead, Daniel Blake completed the Errigal total to earn them the points after a game that was watched by a sizeable attendance and will have provided much food for thought for the two management teams as they prepare to welcome back their county players and injured panelists in the weeks ahead.

Scorers

Errigal Ciaran: Tiaran Colhoun 0-3 1x2pt, Shea McDermott 0-3 1x2pt, 1×45, Eoin Kelly 0-3 1x2pt, Daniel Blake 0-2, Charlie Maguire 0-2 1x2pt, Conor McAneny 0-1, Aidan McRory 0-1, Cathaoir Quinn 0-1, Pauric Traynor 0-1.

Carrickmore: Tiaran Loughran 0-5 4f, Stephen Grugan 0-2 1f, Conan McElduff 0-2 1x2pt, Cormac Munroe 0-1, Brian Conway 0-1, Martin Penrose 0-1.

Teams

Errigal Ciaran: Darragh McAnenly, Dermot Morrow, Aidan McRory, Eunan Loughran, Ryan Ward, Niall Kelly, Cathair Quinn, Eoin Kelly, Matthew McCarney, Dara McGinley, Pauric Traynor, Shea McDermott, Conor McAneny, Tiaran Colhoun. Subs: Charlie Maguire for D McGinley 28, Jude Curran for C Maguire 57, Pierce Mullan for M McCarney 57.

Carrickmore: Declan Grimes, Oran McKee, Seamus Sweeney, Matthew McCallan, Brian Conway, Rory Loughran, Niall Allison, Cormac Munroe, Conan McElduff, Matthew McNally, Tiarnan Loughran, Conall Martin, Ciaran Cuddy, Martin Penrose, Stephen Grugan. Subs: Tiarnan Mullan for C McElduff,John Donnelly for M Penrose 55, Tiarnan Mullan for C McElduff 55, James Moore for N Allison 60

Referee: Mickey Kelly, Urney.