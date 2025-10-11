Two Sunday showdowns to savour- believes Martin

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS

‘SUPER SUNDAY’ may be the hackneyed old cliché that Sky trot out every weekend for coverage of the Premier League but it’s certainly an apt title to hang on the upcoming Senior Championship semi-final blockbusters being played out locally this weekend.

Carrickmore meet Loughmacrory in a much anticipated Termonmaguirc Parish derby on the afternoon at Plunkett Park, while later that evening it’s another instalment in the battle of the giants, reigning champions Errigal Ciaran up against Trillick at Healy Park.

Thousands of supporters, be they those with a vested interest or neutrals fascinated to witness the drama unfold, will flock to the Pomeroy and Omagh venues to see which sides will eventually emerge with their O’Neill Cup dreams intact.

Among those counting down the hours to Sunday is Lorcan Martin, who has been a regular contributor across the Championship this season as an analyst with Tyrone TV, not to mention managing Killeeshil to safety in Intermediate football.

Casting a glimpse ahead to Sunday he feels that Errigal will get the better of the Reds again (as was the case in last year’s final), while he believes St Teresa’s could reach the decider for the first time in their history by pipping Carmen.

The Eglish man admits he wouldn’t bet his mortgage on any of those predictions, but focusing in on the Errigal/Trillick match initially he expects the champions greater potency up front to be a key factor.

“ It is an amazing tie. Trillick are obviously motivated by the tragic passing of Jody last year and that looks like it has galvanised them.

“ They set their stall out early on with that victory over Dungannon. The quality of that match was something else though they did fall over the line somewhat against Pomeroy the next day

“ The big goal of course for Errigal is to try and go back to back, a task which has proven beyond any team in Tyrone for a long time now. It has all the ingredients to be a super game of football with each team going at it man to man.

“ It will probably come down to how well each team deals with the star men in the opposition. That is why it is important that Rory Brennan comes back in fully fit because Trillick will need him to man that defence, and as well if they can get Richie and Mattie Donnelly back out there.

“ But I would be edging towards Errigal because of the firepower they have, with the two Canavans, Joe Oguz, Peter Harte, if they are all flying, though Trillick will be hoping Lee Brennan can deliver for them having been quiet enough in the last few games.”

As for the first semi-final Martin states that both sides have impressed him in the course of Their earlier triumphs but he states that Loughmacrory appear to be a team on a mission to break new ground.

“ We all know what a derby brings, the supporters are all neighbours and many of the the players I’m sure were all at school together. With Ciaran Meenagh involved in their management I would say Loughmacrory are probably the best drilled team in Tyrone at the minute.

“ Carrickmore had good wins over Moortown and Edendork but there would still be questions over them. They weren’t great in the league and dropped a lot of points though in fairness they have key men like Danny Fullerton and Johnny Munroe back in now and that makes a difference.

“ Loughmacrory have a lot of big men, good forwards, and the Donaghy brothers bring that physicality and pace. They have shown they are up for a battle and I can see them coming out on the right side of it.”