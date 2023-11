Omagh CBS 0-21 St Ronan’s, Lurgan 1-10

OMAGH CBS turned on the scoring turbo during the second half in this round robin contest at Augher to fend off a spirited St Ronan’s challenge.

Friday’s fixture between the Lurgan side and the current MacRory/Hogan holders at a well-presented Fr Hackett Park served up a fast-moving and entertaining game of football. Conditions were chilly, but bright, as play unfolded and both teams certainly displayed plenty of decent touches plus several quality scores were delivered along the way as well.

Omagh were chasing their second win in the league phase thus far but St Ronan’s gave them food for thought in a first half that ebbed and flowed from end-to-end. The Lurgan team kept their noses in front for most of the half before Omagh edged ahead and then the Tyrone team increased their scoring ratio after half-time.

St Ronan’s rallied to net the only goal of proceedings midway through the last 30 minutes via James Austin but Omagh sent over a string of well-worked scores to secure the victory ahead of game number three this side of Christmas.

Jack Lavery opened the scoring when the half-back landed a third minute point for St Ronan’s. The CBS replied swiftly as their first meaningful attack yielded a Ruairi McCullagh point in open play.

Opposing full-forwards, James Austin for St Ronan’s and Omagh’s Matthew Howe, swapped subsequent scores before Maitiu McGibbon converted a St Ronan’s place kick. Sean McCann, though, moved forward from his corner-back slot to send over an equaliser for Omagh.

James McCooe registered his opening point as St Ronan’s regained the lead on 13 minutes but once again Omagh counter-attacked and Ruairi McCullagh pointed from a free.

A second Jack Lavery point gave Lurgan the lead for a fifth time but Omagh were equal to the task when McCullagh sent over his second place kick. Maitiu McGibbon did likewise as St Ronan’s returned to the attack.

St Ronan’s keeper Liam Carroll did well to save a stinging Matthew Howe shot after 22 minutes but Liam Og Mossey drew Omagh level not long after. The CBS side then took the lead for the first time on Friday courtesy of a Ruairi McCullagh free on 29 minutes, leaving Omagh 0-7 to 0-6 in front over the interval.

Omagh were soon on the forward march once the match resumed and midfielder Charlie Donnelly lofted over three fine scores in open play to establish some extra daylight. James Austin had a point in reply but Niall McCarney claimed a free for Omagh.

St Ronan’s showed they were still right in the mix when the Lurgan team carved out a goal chance for James Austin and he duly took it with a tidy finish 43 minutes in. That reduced his side’s arrears to just one at 0-12 to 1-8.

Conall Martin was causing Lurgan problems with some good wing play and Charlie Donnelly continued his good form with a further well-taken score. St Ronan’s were finding the Omagh defence tougher to side-step at this stage and a Ruairi McCullagh point gave them added work to do moving inside the last ten minutes.

Conan Moore did pull a point back for St Ronan’s but CBS midfielder Eoin Donaghy capped a decent day’s work when landing a long-range effort on 54 minutes. James Austin sent over Lurgan’s last score soon after.

McCullagh and Conall Martin completed the CBS returns as the title holders maintained their solid start to this special 100th year of competition in terms of overall MacRory Cup history.