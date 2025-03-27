Two wins from two for Tyrone Minor Ladies

Tyrone 4-10 Derry 0-8

TYRONE top Group One of the Ulster Ladies Minor Championship after making it two wins from two at Kildress against Derry at the weekend

The hosts dominated the Oakleafers from start to finish, cruising to a comfortable victory in the end. They are now primed for key encounters against Donegal and group leaders Cavan.

Despite the disapppointment of St Patrick Academy Dungannon’s loss in the All-Ireland Schools Final days earlier, Cara McMoran bounced back as she registered two goals, with youngster Catherine Moohan also netting a brace. Further back the pitch there was excellent defensive work from Tori McMullin, the Daly twins Erin and Ellie, and Cora Quinn at corner back.

Marianna Loughran and captain Emma McCrossan stamped their authority on the game at centre field.

The visitors found the going tough with Hannah Cavlin, Mia Muldoon, Loughran and McCrossan keeping the scoreboard ticking over for Tyrone. Derry were just about clinging onto their coat-tails, trailing 2-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

The Red Hands eased away after the break, conceding just three points and with Keeva Owens and Erin McGinn also getting among the scorers the gap was up to fourteen come the final whistle.

The hosts were confident on the ball playing some stylish football and working hard in all sectors.

Next up for Jarleth Loughran’s side in April are Donegal who sit in third spot behind Tyrone after their loss to Cavan who top the group winning all three of their games so far. The Red Hands wrap up their campaign against the Breffni side on April 19th, with a spot in the Platinum Final still very much the target.

Meanwhile Tyrone Under-16s return to action on Sunday when they welcome Fermanagh who lost their previous outing against Antrim. Louise Daly’s side come into the game with two victories under their belt and find themselves in pole position in Group One.

Tyrone complete their schedule against Monaghan and a potential group decider with Cavan.