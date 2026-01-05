Tyrone account for Armagh at the Athletic Grounds

DR MCKENNA CUP

ARMAGH 0-17 TYRONE 2-13

LATE scores during the closing stages of this derby clash saw Tyrone gain the early season boost of a victory over their old rivals in what proved to be an immensely entertaining tie at the Athletic Grounds on Friday night.

More than 7,000 fans marked the revival of the pre-season McKenna Cup on a cold night. Those from Tyrone within that encouraging attendance were delighted as Darren McCurry, Lorcan McGarrity, Ben Cullen and Mattie Donnelly powered through for scores to secure a two-point win for the Red Hands.

This first round clash was the first-ever competitive tie played by a Tyrone team on a Friday night. The almost-freezing conditions were far removed from the heat of their last outing in competition back on Saturday, July 12 against Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Seven players made their debuts for the Red Hands over the course of almost 70 minutes. Oisin O’Kane, Peter McCaughey, Conor O’Neill, Oisin Gormley, Cathal Donaghy, Oisin McCann and Matthew Og McGleenan all acquitted themselves well.

Despite the clash taking place just two days into the New Year, there was no doubting the commitment of both teams to make their mark. It was also no surprise to see an attendance of more than 7,000 at the Athletic Grounds. They were treated to a quality clash to shake off the cobwebs from the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Early points saw each team settle quickly. Jarlath Og Burns opened the Armagh account, but Tyrone veteran Mattie Donnelly, who is back for his 17th year in the jersey, fired over a brilliant effort from out on the wing.

Little separated the teams during those opening stages. Daniel McGee and Ross McQuillan edged the home side ahead, although well-taken points courtesy of Ben Cullen and Ruairi Canavan responded for Tyrone.

A goal after just 11 minutes had the potential to enliven the Red Hand challenge. It was a brilliantly-worked score, too, as Joe Oguz’s great pass to Michael Conroy saw him set up Lorcan McGarrity who palmed to the net from close range. Suddenly, Tyrone were 1-3 to 0-4 ahead and looking good when Ruairi Canavan extended the advantage to four moments later.

Hopes were high among the Red Hand supporters that they would press on from that position. Good work from Cormac Quinn, Ben Cullen and the efforts of Ruairi Canavan and Michael Conroy augured well for the quarter.

But instead of forging forward, Tyrone were instead left to watch as Armagh fought back in great style. A series of points saw them come from behind to go ahead. Jarlath Og Burns pointed, as a brace of scores from Oisin O’Neill edged them ahead.

They were moving forward with strength and purpose. Further points from Andrew Murnin, a Conor Turbett two point and then another from Oisin Conaty edged them 0-10 to 1-3 ahead approaching the interval.

Tyrone needed to respond and did to reduce the deficit. Michael Conroy fired over to leave the score 0-10 to 1-5, and ensured that it remained all to play for on the resumption.

Goal number two arrived for Tyrone early in that second half. Good work from Ruairi Canavan culminated a good move, as Mattie Donnelly palmed to the net. That brought them level, and provided the ideal platform from which to build.

Michael McKernan, Ben Cullen and Joe Oguz continued to make their mark in the defence. The introduction of Aidan Clarke, Cathal Donaghy and Darren McCurry provided a fresh impetus for the Red Hands as they sought to remain in contention right to the finish.

But there was no quarter asked or given as the tie developed entering the closing stages. Both teams worked hard for an early-season win, and the exchanges were perfectly in unison with what can be expected when they meet pre-season or in the league and championship.

Armagh’s Fergal O’Brien and Oisin O’Neill edged them 0-16 to 2-7 ahead for the final quarter. But an important save by Oisin O’Kane from Oisin Conaty gave Tyrone renewed confidence, and they finished the clash in a real flourish.

Darren McCurry’s brace of points reduced the deficit to the minimum. Aaron O’Neill responded for the Orchard county, but Tyrone were now on a roll. Four points in quick succession subsequently proved decisive.

Lorcan McGarrity registered a great score, then Ben Cullen forced his way forward to fire over before Mattie Donnelly took a pass from Darren McCurry right at the end of normal time to leave them 2-13 to 1-17 ahead.

Equally as important were the defensive efforts during those closing stages. Time and again Aidan Clarke, Cathal Donaghy and Michael McKernan were in the right place at the right time to make crucial interceptions as Tyrone held on for a morale-boosting first win of 2026.

Scorers

Tyrone: Mattie Donnelly 1-2, Lorcan McGarrity 1-1, Darren McCurry 0-3 (1f), Ruairi Canavan 0-3 (1f), Ben Cullen 0-2, Joe Oguz 0-1, Michael Conroy 0-1 (1f).

Armagh: Oisin O’Neill 0-4, Oisin Conaty 0-3, Jarlath Og Burns 0-2, Fergal O’Brien 0-2, Conor Turbitt 0-2 (1x2ptf), Andrew Murnin 0-2, Ross McQuillan 0-1, Daniel Magee 0-1, Aaron O’Neill 0-1.

Teams

Armagh: Ethan Rafferty, Peter McGrane, Aaron McKay, Joe McElroy; Ross McQuillan, Daniel Magee, Jarlath Og Burns, Callum O’Neill, Andrew Murnin, Darragh McMullan, Dan McCarthy, Fergal O’Brien, Oisin Conaty, Oisin O’Neill, Conor Turbitt. Subs: Conor Magennis for R McQuillan (HT), Padraig O’Keefe for J McElroy (41), Aaron O’Neill for O O’Neill (49), Sean Conlon for D McCarthy (54), Ryan Duffy for D McMullan (63).

Tyrone: Oisin O’Kane, Nathan McCarron, Michael McKernan, Peter McCaughey; Ben Cullen, Frank Burns, Cormac Quinn; Joe Oguz, Conor O’Neill; Ronan Cassidy, Ruairi Canavan, Oisin Gormley; Michael Conroy, Lorcan McGarrity, Mattie Donnelly. Subs: Niall Devlin for F Burns (HT), Seanie O’Donnell for C Quinn (HT), Cathal Donaghy for O Gormley (HT), Darren McCurry for M Conroy (38), Oisin McCann for C O’Neill (38), Aidan Clarke for P McCaughey (41), Mattie Og McGleenan for R Cassidy (51).

Referee: Diarmuid Boylan (Monaghan).