Tyrone bounce back to winning ways against Donegal

Tyrone 0-16

Donegal 0-8

WHAT a difference a week makes. Yes last Sunday’s league defeat to Roscommon was disappointing but it was hardly the end of the world either, and a rejuvanated Tyrone produced a much better performance at the weekend to claim their first league victory over Donegal in five years.

Advertisement

This was solid stuff in every respect – the work-rate of the players was stellar as stellar can be, ball-handling and passing was top-notch, and there were some exquisite scores from the usual suspects right through to defenders like Padraig Hampsey and Cormac Quinn.

Tyrone got the show on the road in the fourth minute with a quintessential Darragh Canavan point after a nicely measured cross-field pass from Kieran McGeary in the fourth minute.

It was the Red Hands making all the early running and they added a second shortly afterwards with big midfielder Brian Kennedy barging his way through a Donegal sandwich and after that it would have been easier to miss.

Even though Donegal had the benefit of a stiff wind advantage, it was a cagey opening from Paddy Carr’s side in their first away trip of the campaign.

Darragh McCurry, making his first start of the year, opened up a 0-3 to no score lead after Conn Kilpatrick won a free.

This was formidable stuff from the Red Hands – purposeful yet composed, their established names were in the mood, including 2021 Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary, Michael McKernan, late inclusion Frank Burns, and Conn Kilpatrick, who made two wonderful catches in the first-half.

Donegal’s inside forward line were a little isolated with Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey shadowing his Donegal counterpart Paddy McBrearty to good effect, but they got their account up and running with a long-range point from Jamie Brennan.

Advertisement

On the whole though, Tyrone were dominant, winning plenty of primary possession in the middle and prising the Donegal defence open on a number of occasions in the first

half.

Michael McKernan tore through the heart of the Donegal defence, earning a free which was duly converted by McCurry, and that was symptomatic of the away side’s woes in the first-half.

Donegal did enjoy a purple patch with Jeaic McKelvey and Conor O’Donnell scoring two beautiful points, and they would’ve grabbed a goal in the 24th minute only for some diligient last-ditch defending from Brian Kennedy, making a vital goal-line interception.

That aside, Tyrone regained their early control and pushed into a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at the break with points from versatile duo Frank Burns and full-back Cormac Munroe. Indeed, when Munroe latched onto an exquisite defence-splitting pass from Darragh Canavan, he had the goal at the mercy and with a little more poise could’ve and indeed should’ve rattled the net in the 28th minute.

The last five minutes of the half didn’t make for entertaining viewing – Donegal packed their defence and nothing much else of note happened until the half-time whistle.

Donegal, showing more initiative, got the first point of the second half with McBrearty tapping over a close-range free after some direct play from his colleagues. Tyrone responded post haste with a McShane ‘mark’ before McCurry scored a fine free from his ‘weaker’ side.

Niall Morgan made a straightforward save, smothering the ball when Jason McGee, from a tough angle, hit a weak shot at goal. Then another McCurry free left the home side with a 0-9 to 0-4 advantage to rub salt in the wounds.

That said, Donegal were playing in a more direct fashion than prior the break with second half sub Peadar Mogan making an immediate impact. But there was surprise when Jamie Brennan missed a fairly easy chance from the dead ball.

Tyrone opened up a six-point lead when Darragh Canavan, who enjoyed an entertaining running battle with Caolan Ward, slotted over after a Michael McKernan assist. Donegal responded right away with a well-constructed point from Conor O’Donnell with Shaun Patton’s kick-outs a factor in the best aspects of their play.

That man Canavan landed another point from play, his third of the day, and this was the most exquisite of the lot as he turned Caolan Ward inside out before curling the ball between the posts.

Tyrone led 0-11 to 0-5 with 20 minutes remaining, a long way back for Donegal and they were coughing up turnovers which wasn’t helping matters.

The Red Hands pushed on further with a McCurry ‘mark’ before Donegal got only their sixth point of the day from Jamie Brennan with a quarter of an hour remaining.

In another blow to Donegal’s chances, Paddy McBreaty was forced off with a knock. But the sense is that it didn’t really affect the overall flow of proceedings as Tyrone were in the ascendancy anyway. The Red Hands compounded their advantage in the final ten minutes with a confident point from Padraig Hampsey, McCurry and Errigal Ciaran’s Cormac Quinn.

Tyrone led 0-15 to 0-6 with five minutes remaining. Donegal got an insurance point from Hugh McFadden, making his 100th ever appearance for the county.