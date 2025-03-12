Tyrone Camogs are edged out by Laois in the League

Laois 2-9 Tyrone 1-8

IT was a case of another near-miss for the Tyrone camogs as they fell to their latest narrow defeat in Saturday’s Division Three encounter away to Laois.

The teams were level at the interval but Laois seized the initiative with a converted penalty and were able to see out the contest, leaving Tyrone searching for their first win of their Division 3A campaign after three rounds of matches.

Tyrone went into Saturday’s match hoping to turn their fortunes around after back-to-back defeats to Roscommon and Wicklow.

They welcomed the return of Omagh St Enda’s camog Áine Cunningham to the squad, with her sister Emer also available for selection. Áine had a superb game, finishing her day’s work with 1-5 to her name.

The match was played in difficult conditions, with the poor state of the pitch contributing to an early injury.

Laois were first on the scoreboard through Susie Delaney, but Tyrone responded immediately with a well-taken goal from Cunningham. However, Kaylee O’Keeffe and Aimee Collier struck back to bring Laois level.

A further goal, along with a series of converted frees, saw Laois pull three points ahead. Tyrone fought back, with Áine Cunningham converting a free before setting up Róisín O’Neill McKee for a crucial goal. A handful of points from open play saw the sides go in level at the break.

Laois opened the second half scoring but Tyrone remained competitive, with Grainne McDonald marshalling the defence and Beth Jones slotting over an excellent point from a pass by Grainne Rafferty.

However, a penalty goal for Laois swung the momentum in their favour once more. Despite a fresh injection of energy from substitutes, including Siobhan Donnelly and Emer Cunningham, Laois maintained their edge. A second goal from Aimee Collier ultimately sealed Tyrone’s fate, meaning that they once again felt the disappointment of a narrow defeat despite another competitive performance.

Teams and Scorers

Tyrone: Eimear Colton, Grainne Cassidy, Nicola McKiver, Mairead Donnelly, Aoife McDonald, Meaghan Clarke Grainne McDonald, Bronagh Moohan, Aisling Hagan, Rachel O’Neill (0-1), Grainne Rafferty, Áine Cunningham (1-5), Cara Little, Roisin O’Neill- McKee (1-0), Beth Jones (0-1), Lauren Fitzgerald, Caitriona Canavan, Roise Kerr, Micheline O’Neill, Niamh Clarke, Siobhan Donnelly, Leanne McKernan, Úna McCann, Eva Cullen, Eva Corr, Emer Cunningham (0-1)

Laois: Aedin Lowry, Meadhbh Bolger, Ellen Conroy, Fiona Scully, Sinead Slevin, Clodagh Tynan, Alice Walsh, Lynda Keyes, Liadhan C Fennell, Kaylee O’Keeffe (0-1), Kirsten Keenan(0-1), Grainne Delaney, Aoife Gee, Aimee Collier (2-5), Susie Delaney(1-2), Kayla Dwyer, Aoife Delaney, Shona Jones, Eimear Hassett, Laura Finlay, Alanna Tynan, Sarah Creagh