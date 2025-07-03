Tyrone camogs fall to battling defeat against Laois

Tyrone 2-11 Laois 2-19

TYRONE’S hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship remain alive—just—but they’ll need results to fall their way after a battling loss to a sharp-shooting Laois side in Round 4 at Killyclogher last Saturday.

Laois, led by the prolific Aimee Collier, proved too strong on the day, with Collier racking up an impressive 1-11 and controlling the game from placed balls and open play. Tyrone, however, showed flashes of brilliance, particularly through substitute Roisin McErlean, whose 1-4 haul kept the Red Hands in contention until late in the game.

The opening half was a high-scoring, end-to-end affair. Tyrone started brightly with points from Grainne McDonald and Nicola McKiver, but Laois quickly responded through a Collier goal and points from Kaylee O’Keefe and a Collier 45.

Tyrone answered back with scores from Reagan Fay and Catherine Moohan. Beth Jones showed great work rate and composure, Niamh Clarke kick passes sevreal key balls, and Nicola McKiver was lively in attack and worked hard across the lines.

A second Laois goal, this time from Kirsten Keenan, stretched the visitors’ lead, but Tyrone showed grit. Aine Cunningham and Moohan added fine points, and McKiver’s persistence paid off with a crucial goal—bundled over the line just before the break. A Beth Jones point narrowed the gap to a manageable margin at half-time:

Laois started stronger after the interval, with Collier continuing her accuracy from placed balls. Tyrone minor Catherine Moohan responded with a long-range point, and Rachel O’Neill added another to keep them in touch.

Substitute Roisin McErlean made an immediate impact, hitting three second-half points from frees and showing poise under pressure. But Laois’s strength in depth showed, with points from Susie Delaney, Sarah Creagh, and subs Aoibheann Stynes and Meadhbh Bolger helping to pull them clear.

Tyrone’s best moment of the second half came when McErlean rattled the net late on, offering a glimmer of hope. But Collier’s clinical free-taking and a final point from Susie Delaney sealed a deserved win for Laois.

Tyrone now face Roscommon in their final group game. Victory is essential, but it’s no longer entirely in their hands—progression to the semi-finals depends on the outcomes of other games. With one final push and a bit of luck, their championship journey may yet continue.