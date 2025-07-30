Tyrone Club Championship dates are fixed

THE countdown to this year’s Connollys of Moy Tyrone Club Championships is officially on, with the dates now confirmed for the Junior, Intermediate, and Senior competitions. Clubs across the county can begin to mark their calendars as the race for silverware takes shape over the coming months.

The Junior Championship will get proceedings underway with the Preliminary Round scheduled for Saturday 23rd August. First Round ties will follow across 30th/31st August and 4th–7th September, before the Quarter-Finals take place from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st September. Semi-Finals are set for 3rd/4th October, with the coveted title to be decided in the Final on Sunday 19th October.

In the Intermediate Championship, the action begins with the First Round running from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th September. Quarter-Finals are pencilled in for 19th–21st September, followed by Semi-Finals on 3rd/4th October. Like the Junior decider, the Intermediate Final will be played on Sunday 19th October, promising a blockbuster double-header for supporters.

Advertisement

The Senior Championship will start a week later, with the First Round taking place between Thursday 11th and Sunday 14th September. Quarter-Finals will follow on 26th–28th September, before the Semi-Finals on the weekend of 10th October. The season’s showpiece will see the Senior Final take place on Sunday 26th October, bringing the curtain down on another thrilling championship campaign.

Supporters can now look forward to an action-packed autumn of football as the chase for county glory begins.

Season tickets for the 2025 Tyrone Club Championships are now on sale, offering access to 50+ games, including all five county finals, for just £150. Click here to purchase.

Junior Championship

• Preliminary Round – Saturday 23rd August.

• First Round –

• 30th/31st August and 4th-7th September

Advertisement

• Quarter-Finals – Friday 19th – Sunday 21st September.

• Semi-Finals – 3rd/4th October.

• Final – Sunday 19th October.

Intermediate Championship

• First Round – Thursday 4th – Sunday 7th September.

• Quarter-Finals – Friday 19th – Sunday 21st September.

• Semi-Finals – 3rd/4th October.

• Final – Sunday 19th October.

Senior Championship

• First Round – Thursday 11th – Sunday 14th September.

• Quarter-Finals – Friday 26th – Sunday 28th September.

• Semi-Finals – weekend of 10th October.

• Final – Sunday 26th October.