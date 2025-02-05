This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Tyrone clubs to get their first taste of new rules

  • 5 February 2025
Tyrone clubs to get their first taste of new rules
Last year's Jim Devlin Cup saw Dromore meet Clonoe in the Final.
Barry O'DonnellBy Barry O'Donnell - 5 February 2025
2 minutes read

Related posts:

Cookstown Minors ‘Mastered’ in the Ulster Club by holders New Donegal team pose a real threat to CBS -McNulty St Enda’s continue ‘Marking Our Past’ series

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn