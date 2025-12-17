Tyrone draw with Fermanagh in charity Challenge game

INTER-COUNTY CHALLENGE GAME

Fermanagh 2-15 Tyrone 1-18

TYRONE dusted off a few cobwebs for the long season ahead as they played out a draw with hosts Fermanagh in this inter-county challenge game at St Patrick’s Park in Tempo on Saturday night.

Declan Bonner, in his first game in charge of Fermanagh, opened the grounds for the game, with all proceeds raised going towards the local branch of the Friends of the Cancer Centre charity.

Tyrone played with a strong breeze in the first half, racing into an early three point lead, with scores from Ethan Jordan and a two-pointer from Lorcan McGarrity.

Cian O’Brien opened the scoring for Fermanagh after three minutes, before he tagged on a free to cut the Tyrone lead to one.

The Devenish man was in top form and he struck for his first goal with seven minutes on the clock, finishing from close range, after Darragh McGurn squared the ball across the face of goal.

But ths visitors hit back with a goal almost immediately, with Matthew McGleenan scrambling the ball to the net and past the helpless Seán McNally.

Ruairi Canavan and Frank Burns added on further scores for Tyrone, before Josh Largo Elis hit the first of his three points after 12 minutes, to cut the Tyrone lead back to two. Ben Cullen and another McGarrity two-pointer though extended the advantage for Tyrone, as they took full advantage of the strong wind in Tempo.

Jack Largo Elis and O’Brien hit back for Fermanagh, before Oisin Gormley smashed over another two-point score for O’Rourke’s Tyrone.

Tyrone were playing some quick attacking football and they extended their lead to eight points with Cullen on target with a single and Ethan Jordan landing a two-pointer from play.

With two minutes of normal time remaining, Fermanagh pounced for their second goal.

Jonny Cassidy turned over the ball deep in his own half and the Erne men drove up the pitch at pace, with O’Brien finishing from close range to leave the scoreline at 2-05 to 1-13. Jordan had the last say of the half with a point for Tyrone, giving them a six-point cushion at the break.

After the restart, Ciaran Bogue and O’Brien traded scores, before Jordan tagged on another point for Tyrone, after Fermanagh goalkeeper Jack Kelly produced a good save.

Both teams rang the changes, with Fermanagh growing into the game. Josh Largo Elis then cut the deficit back to five with a standout two-point score.

With 41 minutes on the clock, Tyrone were guilty of a breach of only having two forwards in their own half, with O’Brien pointing the resulting two-point free for Fermanagh.

Erne sub Diarmuid Owens and Canavan traded scores for their sides, before Garvan Quigley and O’Brien further reduced the Tyrone advantage.

Both teams were guilty of coughing up numerous scoring chances in the final quarter.

Belnaleck’s Garvan Quigley produced a brilliant two-point score from an acute angle with 61 minutes played to put the Fermanagh men one in front.

But they weren’t able to hold on for the victory, with Cullen driving through and pointing, to earn a share of the spoils in the first inter-county challenge game of the season.

Teams & Scorers

Fermanagh: Sean McNally, Luke Flanagan, Shaun McCarron, Oisin Smyth, Declan McCusker, Jonny Cassidy, Josh Largo Elis (0-03, 1tp), Joe McDade, Stephen McGullion, Fionan O’Brien, Brandon Horan, Jack Largo Ells (0-01), Cian O’Brien (2-07, 3f, 1tpf), Darragh McGurn, Mattie McDermott. Subs: Garvan Quigley (0-03, 1tp), Jack Kelly, Diarmuid Owens (0-01), Aaron Nolan, Justin McDade, Rian McGovern, Kealan Fitzpatrick.

Tyrone: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Niall Devlin, Cormac Quinn, Ben Cullen (0-03), Frank Burns (0-01), Ronan Cassidy, Joe Oguz, Ruairí McHugh, Oisin Gormley (0-02, 1tp), Ruairí Canavan (0-02, 1f), Matthew McGleenan (1-00), Ciaran Bogue (0-01), Lorcan McGarrity (0-04, 2tp), Ethan Jordan (0-05, 1tp). Subs: Conn Kilpatrick, Michael McKernan, Jack Gibney, Joey Clarke, Callum Daly, Conor O’Neill, Shane Hughes.