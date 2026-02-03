Tyrone edge another thriller to secure back-to-back wins

ANOTHER rollercoaster contest between Tyrone and Westmeath ended with the Red Hands coming out on top once again, securing back-to-back Division Two victories.

As they did last summer, Westmeath pushed Tyrone all the way, despite a rocky opening that saw them fall seven points behind in the early stages.

The hosts led going into the third quarter, but a goal from Cara McNamee, followed by a fine point from Aoife Horisk, levelled the game on 45 minutes and Tyrone pressed on from there.

McNamee was again outstanding in the Tyrone attack, with Emma Conroy, Horisk and Niamh O’Neill all among the scorers. Emma Jane Gervin marked her return at midfield with a solid display alongside Aoibhinn McHugh, while Claire Canavan and Jayne Lyons impressed at the back.

Three points separated the sides at half-time, with Tyrone’s excellent start wiped out by four Westmeath goals. O’Neill opened the scoring for Tyrone before Meave Maxwell found the Westmeath net. Points from Horisk, Gervin, O’Neill and Conroy saw Tyrone surge into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead.

However, the gap was quickly reduced when Katie Kilmurray struck a goal, followed moments later by an Anna Jones penalty. McNamee steadied Tyrone with a point before Conroy raised her side’s second goal midway through the half. Captain McHugh added a point as Tyrone moved five clear again.

But Westmeath turned the game on its head once more, with Jones flicking home two goals in quick succession.

A Kilmurray point on the stroke of half-time saw the hosts lead by three.

The second half was played at a frantic pace. Horisk and Kilmurray exchanged early points before Westmeath added 1-1 to maintain control. Lucy McCartan finished well, with Rebecca Higgins also on target, as the contest went end to end.

Then Ashley Ruane was sin-binned, a decision Westmeath manager Frank Browne felt swung the momentum. Tyrone took full advantage as McNamee cracked home a crucial third goal. Horisk added another point before McNamee struck again to edge Tyrone in front.

Now three ahead, Tyrone found their rhythm, with Conroy, O’Neill and Maxwell (0-2) all adding scores as pressure mounted on Westmeath goalkeeper Aoife Temple.

A late goal from Jones, her fourth, six minutes into added time took some gloss off Tyrone’s finish, but the Red Hands held on to win by three points.

They now turn their attention to hosting unbeaten Donegal at the weekend.

Scorers

Westmeath: Anna Jones 4-0; Katie Kilmurray 1-3; Lucy McCartan 1-0; Ashley Ruane, Rebecca Higgins and Niamh Mullarkey 0-1 each.

Tyrone: Niamh O’Neill 0-5; Cara McNamee 2-0; Meave Maxwell 1-2; Emma Conroy 1-2; Aoife Horisk 0-4; Emma Jane Gervin and Aoibhinn McHugh 0-1 each.

Teams

Westmeath: Aoife Temple, Lara McCartan, Tracey Dillon, Fiona Coyle, Chloe Gonoud, Ashley Ruane, Sandra McWade, Vicky Carr, Caoimhe Kilmurray, Niamh Mullarkey, Anna Jones, Sinead Geery, Rebecca Higgins, Lucy McCartan, Katie Kilmurray.

Tyrone: Laura Kane, Jayne Lyons, Joanne Barrett, Eimear Quinn, Claire Canavan, Meabh Corrigan, Caitlin Campbell, Emma Jane Gervin, Aoibhinn McHugh, Emma Conroy, Aoife Horisk, Emer McCanny, Niamh O’Neill, Meave Maxwell, Cara McNamee. Subs: Áine Strain for Corrigan, Caitlin McCallion for Barrett, Meabh Corrigan for Strain, Caoimhe Magee for Campbell, Ellie McNamee for Conroy, Katie Rose Muldoon for Gervin.

Referee: David Hurson