Tyrone eye Kildare victory in league opener

IT’S PROBABLY a tad insulting to their rivals in Division Two to label Tyrone a ‘big fish in a small pond’ as they get set to launch their National League campaign in Omagh this Saturday evening, but after a decade mixing with the top guns there is a touch of the ‘Fringe Theatre’ element about where they will be performing over the next two months.

Knocked off centre stage a year ago, despite accruing a point a game over their seven match programme, the Red Hands find themselves plying their trade in league football outside the top tier for the first time in a decade.

That quest for immediate promotion back to Division One begins with the visit of Kildare to Omagh on Saturday, the first of four matches in which Malachy O’Rourke’s side will have home advantage.

Tyrone will be red hot favourites to achieve their objective of going straight back up, but while the fixtures may lack the glamour of clashes with the likes of Dublin, Kerry and Armagh, they won’t expect the upcoming opposition to meekly fold at the sight of the O’Neill County crest.

They are going to have to scrap and fight to finish inside the top two.

O’Rourke rung the changes for the McKenna Cup, a luxury which he wasn’t afforded last season when the pre-season competition was axed, and his relaxed demeanour after the loss to Monaghan in the semi-final at Inniskeen last week, suggested he wasn’t going to lose much sleep on missing out on that particular piece of silverware.

However what could keep the manager awake in the early hours, is mulling over the options at his disposal, as he looks to cull the numbers ahead of the League.

Around fifteen players were unavailable for that Monaghan match for a variety of reasons, yet despite their absence Tyrone still used all nine substitutes in the second half. Lack of bodies won’t be a concern against the Lilywhites.

Expectations levels in Tyrone are always high of course but there will be an added sense of anticipation this season on the back of a series of All-Ireland underage triumphs in recent years.

Similar success at adult level isn’t guaranteed but the influx of a plethora of exciting young talent, to augment the experience and quality already there, should ensure the side are among the frontrunners for top honours.

This Saturday’s opponents Kildare were operating in Division Three last season, gaining promotion, and in the summer they also won the Tailteann Cup. Therefore they should have a spring in their step getting off the bus at Healy Park, but a winning start for Tyrone will be expected.