Tyrone fall to Farney in McKenna Cup semi-final

MONAGHAN 1-15 TYRONE 2-10

TYRONE bowed out of the Dr McKenna Cup at the semi-stages when losing by two points to Monaghan at Inniskeen on Wednesday night.

Despite goals from Aodhan Donaghy and Michael Conroy in either half, the Red Hands could have few gripes about the outcome.

Tyrone bossed the first quarter, with a strong wind at their backs. Ethan Jordan carried on his form from the Down match as he belted over the opener, and Michael Conroy tagged on a free.

While David Garland did register for the hosts, and skipper Michael Bannigan also split the posts to level things, the Red Hands then swooped for a tenth minute goal.

A deft handpass from Shea O’Hare put midfielder Aodhan Donaghy in the clear and he fired low across keeper Jack Kiernan into the far corner of the net. With Jordan hoisting a superb two pointer, the visitors had stretched clear 1-4 to 0-2 but from the 11th minute onwards the Farney wrested a firm grip.

With Michael Bannigan, David Garland and Dessie Ward pulling the strings they punctured gaping holes in the Red Hand defence creating countless opportunities.

They knocked over scores seemingly at will and then in the 23rd minute the marauding Bannigan stormed through to fire past Niall Morgan.

Jordan and Conroy did stop the rot for Tyrone with a couple of assured strikes, but despite the elements being in their favour, they were feeding off scraps such was Monaghan’s voracious workrate and intensity around the middle.

The Farney rattled off five points on the spin in the run-up to the interval, Andrew Woods with a brace, and Bannigan and Fionan Carolan also on target. It endured they headed in at the break with an impressive four point cushion- 1-10 to 1-6.

After making a raft of changes at the break, Tyrone restarted strongly and a series of frees from Donnelly and Conroy helped them reduce the deficit.

They then jumped in front when Conroy netted in the 45th minute after good work by Matthew Og McGleenan.

However a fine score by Shane Hanratty and two point free from man of the match Bannigan ensured that the home side edged the verdict come the final whistle.

Teams & Scorers

Monaghan: Jack Kiernan, Cameron Dowd, Darragh Treanor, Darragh McElearney, Dessie Ward (0-1), Shane Hanratty (0-1), Oisin Monahan, Karl Gallagher, Thomas Hughes, Jason Irwin, Michael Bannigan (1-6,1tpf), Fionan Carolan (0-1), David Garland (0-1), Andrew Woods (0-3), Stephen O’Hanlon. Subs used: Liam McDonald for J Irwin (h-time), Alistair Stewart for D Ward (h-time), Aaron Carey for O Monahan (40), Eddie Walsh for A Woods (60, Matthew Carolan (0-1) for F Carolan (60), Packie Doogan Burke for S Hanratty (60)

Tyrone: Niall Morgan, Nathan McCarron, Peter McCaughey, Shane Hughes, Michael Rafferty, Cormac Quinn, Frank Burns, Aodhan Donaghy (1-0), Cathal Donaghy, Matthew Og McGreenan, Oisin Gormley, Shea O’Hare, Michael Conroy (1-5, 3f,1’45), Mattie Donnelly (0-1,f), Ethan Jordan (0-4,1tp). Subs used: Ciaran Bogue for E Jordan (h-time), Jack Gibney for N Morgan (h-time), Dalaigh Jones for M Rafferty (h-time), Rory Brennan for F Burns (39), Brian Kennedy for S O’Hare (39), Aidan Clarke for C Quinn (47), Joseph Oguz for M Donnelly (47), Michael McKernan for C Donaghy (53), Conn Kilpatrick for M Conroy (53)

Referee: Pat Clarke (Cavan)