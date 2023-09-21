Tyrone GAA fans in shock as legend takes up Derry position

TYRONE GAA legend Mickey Harte’s decision this week to take on the role of Derry manager has sent shockwaves through the Red Hand county, where his unprecedented All-Ireland successes are still vividly remembered.

Now, the tantalising prospect of the Oak Leafers meeting Tyrone in both the National League and All-Ireland championship will shorten the long winter nights as the countdown to the resumption of inter-county action begins.

The Errigal Ciaran clubman was announced as the new Derry manager in a statement from Louth GAA, where he had spearheaded their brilliant progress from Division Four to Division Two and the Sam Maguire knock-out stages.

Harte won three All-Ireland senior titles with Tyrone in 2003, 2005 and 2008. According to Louth GAA chairman, Peter Fitzpatrick, he had ‘made no secret’ of his desire to once again achieve the pinnacle of gaelic footballing

glory.

Whatever happens, one former Tyrone player who played under Mickey Harte for almost two decades, has no doubt that the decision will only serve to intensity the on-field rivalry between the counties as their bids for glory continue in 2024.

“This will re-ignite a bit of the rivalry between Tyrone and Derry that we are so accustomed to.

“It will certainly add to the excitement,” three-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper, Pascal McConnell, said.

“It’s an appointment which is also really good for Ulster football, and comes just weeks after Jim McGuinness was announced as the new Donegal manager. Mickey Harte is now in the hottest job in Ulster as Derry manager.

“Mickey is, maybe, in a position where he can’t win, in certain respects.

“But this creates a lot of hot topics for discussion, and that’s definitely what we thrive on and love.”

Mickey Harte will be assist once again by Ardboe’s Gavin Devlin, who has extensive experience of Derry football.

The move also continues the deep involvement of managers and coaches with the Oak Leaf county.

Ciaran Meenagh, from Loughmacrory, managed them to the Ulster title earlier this year, and was assisted in that role by Peter Hughes from Eskra and former Omagh St Enda’s winning O’Neill Cup captain, Hugh Gallagher.

“The GAA county season is done-and-dusted for 2023 and this has filled a lot of news pages,” McConnell added.

“When you look at Mickey’s track record and success, then there’s no bigger appointment that Derry could have made. But Tyrone won’t show him or Derry a soft spot because we want Derry beaten first and foremost because they are the old enemy and big rivals.

“It’s a big appointment and one that a lot of people in Derry will welcome, especially the players, given what he has to offer.”