Ex-Tyrone GAA official seeking council success for Sinn Fein

A FORMER Tyrone GAA official will be seeking electoral success when he stands in the local government elections later this year for Sinn Fein.

Eugene McConnell, who for the past five years has acted as the Red Hand county’s PRO, is entering local politics as a candidate for the party in the Clogher Valley electoral ward. If successful, he will be a councillor on Mid-Ulster District Council.

The recently retired civil service worker, has a long record of service in the GAA and Sinn Fein. In addition to his five years as Tyrone PRO, he has also been a grassroots worker and official for the party.

Mr McConnell remains deeply involved with his local Clogher Eire Ogs club, for whom he is also a former player.