TYRONE handballers delivered a series of outstanding performances at the Irish 40×20 National Championships held across Kilkenny, Carlow and Laois, with titles, historic breakthroughs and several notable runs recorded by players from across the county.

Breacach’s Michelle Warren produced an exceptional campaign to secure the Irish National title, adding to her remarkable form following an impressive wallball season.

Warren was forced to dig deep in her semi-final against Wexford’s Niamh Murphy, losing the opening game 15–11 before responding emphatically to take the second 15-2. She maintained her composure in a closely fought tiebreak, pulling clear to win 11-8. In the final, Warren faced Karen Monaghan of Ballina and delivered a composed and tactically astute performance. Controlling the exchanges throughout, she claimed the title with a decisive 15-3, 15-6 victory.

Meanwhile Eilise McCrory (Breacach) created history by becoming the first female player from the county to reach a 40×20 National Singles Final — a landmark moment for both Tyrone and her club.

McCrory opened her campaign with a strong quarter-final win over Kilkenny’s Noelle Dowling before meeting long-time rival Niamh Heffernan in the semi-final. After losing a tight opening game 15-13, she recovered superbly to dominate the second 15-2. In a fiercely contested tiebreak, McCrory held firm to seal an 11–8 victory and book her place in the final.

The decider against Roscommon’s Fiona Tully was an enthralling three-game battle. McCrory edged a gripping opening game 15–14, before Tully responded in the second to level the match. The tiebreak saw McCrory overturn an early deficit to lead for the first time, but Tully finished strongly to take the title.

Despite the narrow defeat, McCrory’s achievement marks a significant step forward for Tyrone handball. Breacach’s Derek Ryan reached the semi-finals of the Men’s Challenger grade following a series of determined performances, continuing his steady progress at national level.

In the Ladies B grade, Clare Conway (Loughmacrory) enjoyed an impressive weekend. She overcame Niamh O’Brien (Tulla) convincingly in the quarter-final before narrowly losing out to Margaret Purcell in a competitive semi-final tiebreak.

Greencastle’s Caislín Tracey also produced a noteworthy performance after stepping up to compete in the Ladies Open grade. She opened with a fine win over Aishling O’Keefe, earning a quarter-final meeting with eventual champion Fiona Tully — valuable high-level experience for the young Tyrone player.

Tyrone Handball has praised all players for their commitment, competitive spirit and representation of the county across the three venues. It was a weekend that showcased the depth of talent within the county and highlighted several significant achievements on the national stage.