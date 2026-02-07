Tyrone hurlers bid to build on first win as Garden County visit

A NEW burst of confidence will have gone through the ranks of the Tyrone hurlers during the past week as they prepare to host Wicklow after securing a vital first victory in more than 18 months last weekend.

Stephen McGarry and the players were in jubilant mood after securing the hard-fought win over Louth. But now what is expected to be an even tougher challenge awaits when they host another Leinster side, Wicklow, in round three this Sunday in Garvaghey.

Fortunes against the Garden County have varied in their numerous clashes during recent years. But there’s no doubting that the Red Hands are capable of once again clinching two points by accounting for the challenge posed by their latest opponents.

The manager was understandably pleased with the effort displayed by the players last time out and he’s looking forward to more of the same as they return to the Tyrone GAA Centre at Garvaghey for the second time in this campaign.

“We are bringing new players into the squad all the time and there is plenty to improve on even though it was great to get the win over Louth,” said Antrim man McGarry.

“The team has been building, and the young players are getting the experience. It’s nice for them to get a victory like we did last weekend, especially away from home because it’s tough to go anywhere in the National League and get the result.”

Wicklow defeated Armagh in the league at home last weekend, so will be in buoyant mood as well as they prepare for the trip north.

However, it will be interesting to see how much of an advantage playing at home proves to be for Tyrone.

Whatever happens, there is certainly a fresh determination to make a mark.

A second win would leave Tyrone back near the top of the table and back in the hunt for promotion by the end of this Division Three programme of matches.

“There are areas which we looked at before the Louth match and you could see the benefits of the work,” added McGarry.

“We’re glad to have hopefully a full complement of players for this game against Wicklow.

“Wicklow have been going really well, they won the pre-season Kehoe Cup by defeating Down and Meath. They were defeated by Roscommon, but then beat Armagh last Sunday.

“Tyrone have met them and it has been 50-50 in terms of wins for both counties in the past couple of years. I’ve no doubt that this weekend will bring a huge test, but we’ll look forward to it.”