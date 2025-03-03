Tyrone Ladies are hit for ‘six’ by Waterford

Tyrone 0-6 Waterford 6-15

A RUTHLESS Waterford side, inspired by 1-8 from Kellyann Hogan and 3-2 from Lauren McGregor, left Tyrone Ladies clinging to their Division One status after a heavy defeat at Dolan Park, Aghyaran, on Sunday.

Tyrone struggled to find their rhythm, with the Decie girls dominating across the pitch. The visitors’ attacking efficiency was matched by a solid defensive display, with Hannah Power and Karen McGrath standing out. While several Tyrone players had their moments, including goalkeeper Amelia Coyle, who made key stops, the Red Hands were second-best throughout.

With the breeze at their backs, Waterford raced into a 3-8 to 0-2 lead by half-time. Moving the ball with pace and accuracy, they struck 1-2 in a blistering opening spell, McGregor registering 1-1 and Hogan opening her account with a fine score on the run.

Chloe McCaffrey pulled a point back for Tyrone. Hogan and captain Emma Murray kept Waterford ticking over, while Coyle denied Aine O’Neill from close range.

Tyrone’s Meabh Mallon hit a point, but the closing stages of the half saw Waterford cut loose, adding 2-4 in a devastating ten-minute spell.

Hogan teed up Murray for a point, while Chloe Fennell and McGregor chipped in before the latter finished a well-taken second goal. Katie Murray added another, with Hogan putting Waterford 15 points clear. Mallon and Hogan exchanged points early on.

A yellow card for O’Neill seven minutes in compounded Tyrone’s woes, and Waterford took full advantage. Hogan slotted two frees before McGregor completed her hat-trick from the penalty spot after Claire Walsh was fouled.

McCaffrey had a late chance but fired wide, while Waterford continued to stretch their lead, with Bríd McMaugh, Hogan, and O’Neill all adding scores. Hogan rounded off a superb display with a goal. Late points from substitutes Maria Canavan and O’Neill were mere consolation for Tyrone.

Scorers

Tyrone: Meabh Mallon 0-2, Slaine McCarroll 0-1, Chloe McCaffrey 0-1, Maria Canavan 0-1, Niamh O’Neill 0-1.

Waterford: Kellyann Hogan 1-8, Lauren McGregor 3-2, Katie Murray 1-1, Chloe Fennell 1-1, Aine O’Neill 0-1, Emma Murray 0-1, Bríd McMaugh 0-1.

Teams

Tyrone: Amelia Coyle, Jayne Lyons, Eimear Quinn, Caitlin Campbell, Michaela Moore, Meabh Corrigan, Aine Strain, Aoibhinn McHugh, Meabh Mallon, Elle McNamee, Slaine McCarroll, Aoife Horisk, Chloe McCaffrey, Aoife McGahan, Sorcha Gormley. Subs: Niamh O’Neill for McNamee, Eimear McCanny for Moore, Maria Canavan for Quinn, Aine Grimes for Horisk.

Waterford: Katelyn Gardiner, Cora Murray, Hannah Power, Maeve Ryan, Aine O’Neill, Karen McGrath, Rebecca Casey, Eve Power, Emma Murray, Katie Murray, Bríd McMaugh, Chloe Fennell, Carragh McCarthy, Kellyann Hogan, Lauren McGregor. Subs: Claire Walsh for Fennell, Aine Power for O’Neill, Lia Ní Harta, Alice Hahesy for E Power, Caoimhe Reynolds for K Murray, Lucie O’Shea for McCarthy, Dearbhla Beresford for Casey.