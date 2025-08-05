Tyrone Ladies boss McCann ready for exciting new challenges

NEW and exciting challenges will await a young Tyrone team in the 2026 senior ranks after their bid for All-Ireland glory ended in brilliant fashion with a memorable title-success on Sunday at Croke Park.

Goals in either half from Aoife Horisk and Katie Rose Muldoon clinched a memorable triumph for the team manager, Darren McCann and the players.

It proved to be a case of third time lucky for the Red Hands after the pain of defeat twice in national finals last year. But this win erases the disappointment of those losses and opens up great potential as they prepare for senior championship action in 2026.

McCann was understandably delighted with the win, which came after a tough battle against Laois. The 2-16 to 1-13 victory was ultimately a fair reflection of Tyrone’s overall control of proceedings.

“This game was probably a tale of what our whole championship campaign has been like this year,” said the Errigal Ciaran clubman.

“We felt totally in control on the sideline. At half-time Tyrone had 16 shots to eight for Laois. We had talked during the week about winning 30 per-cent of their kickouts and at half-time we had won 35 per-cent and were creating chances.

“It was frustrating that we weren’t taking the chances, so half-time came at a good stage for us to get the message across that we’ve been talking about.

“It was about composure, being relaxed and when we play relaxed we’re a hard team to stop.”

Extra-time wins over Westmeath and Fermanagh earlier in the Championship had provided the Red Hand side with plenty of tough moments. It also meant a real release of energy and relief when the two goals set them on the road to victory here.

It was the climax of two years of effort by the players under the respective management of Sean O’Kane last year and now Darren McCann.

For now, though, this group can relax and celebrate knowing that the 2025 aim of All-Ireland glory has been successfully and memorably achieved.

“The fact that we were creating the chances was what mattered here. We knew that the goals would come and it gave us the momentum to press on,” added McCann.

“Laois are a serious team who have been in-and-around senior football for years. We were under no illusions about what we faced here.

“Senior is where we want to be and the girls showed their ability this year. I felt going down the stretch how much we could win by. The fitness of the girls was great.”

He added, “There has been a lot of good work going on during the past five years. We have brought in a few new girls who have added a new buzz to the team. It gave us the chance to reset and regroup and really look at pressing ahead.

“Our defence was brilliant and Grainne McKenna and Jayne Lyons were great. Defensively we have been resolute all year and that has often been the platform.

“The reality is that we believe Tyrone has serious player-power and the development which is taking place within the county means a lot of talented players come through. We want to get into senior football, and that was proven today with the hunger of this team.”