TYRONE LADIES boss Darren McCann hopes his side can take the positives from last week’s Division One defeat to neighbours Armagh and pick up their first victory of the campaign when they head west to face Mayo in round three.

The Red Hands were level with the Division One champions at half time but failed to register a score after the turnaround. However, they showed in that opening period that they can live with the teams at the top.

Sunday’s trip to Swinford is another opportunity to learn for McCann and his side. “It’s another great game to look forward to,” he stated. “They’re probably in a bit of transition with young girls and they have a lot of girls away to the AFL.

“If we can carry those positives into next week, there’ll be nothing in it. We just need to correct a few things and hopefully we’ll have enough chances to see out the game. Our girls played really well last week; I can’t fault their effort.

“We were up against a top team in Armagh who are probably looking to win a Senior All-Ireland this year and we’ll definitely be looking to win an Intermediate, so this is the perfect ground for us to learn.”

The loss to the Orchard County was a tough one to take but Tyrone’s first half performance, along with a clean sheet, were the most positives aspects of the display. Having conceded four goals to Meath in round one, conceding none against Armagh was huge.

“They had a ten-minute period when we were down to 14 players, and they tagged on five or six points Armagh put a serious press on in the second half and we found it difficult to get out,” added McCann, reflecting on their 0-16 to 0-5 loss.

“Last week (against Meath) our girls put a hell of a shift in and the scoreline didn’t reflect the game and today, we controlled large parts of the first half, and they controlled large parts of the second half.

“It was a game of two halves where they took their chances but we’d a massive effort from our girls and we have a lot of positives that we can take.”

On the clean sheet, McCann continued, “they got in a couple of times but there were no clear-cut chances. Armagh pride themselves on goals and that’s something that we have been working on with the girls, last week we conceded four to Meath.

“The two goals at the end were just fortuitous goals in a 40mph wind. Great movement from Meath created their first two goals so that was something that we picked up on to take into round two.

“We nullified Armagh well but once that player advantage came in, the space started to open up but I’m very proud of the girls in the way they scramble defended at the end and didn’t concede any goals, a massive positive that we can take away.”