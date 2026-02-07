Tyrone Ladies captain Aoibhinn hoping for continued momentum

TYRONE host Donegal on Sunday in Aghyaran with both teams aiming for a third successive win in Division Two.

Last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate title brought delight at meeting their target but it has been parked.

“Now it’s full steam ahead for this year,” said captain Aoibhinn McHugh. “We’re excited and trying to use the momentum of a win last year.

“We’ve retained most of the same girls from the squad, which is good.”

Darren McCann has returned, bringing the same management team with the perfect age profile across the group.

A hallmark of the preparations was getting acclimatised to the new rules. Like many other players, from various counties interviewed in recent weeks, McHugh likes the excitement of the new-look game.

“You were watching the men’s games last year and thinking you’d love the solo and go,” she said.

“We’re delighted and I think the general consensus was to have them in. If it speeds up the game, as a player, you’re more than happy to give them a go.”

Tyrone have hit impressive tallies in their wins over Westmeath and Monaghan to top the division on score difference. Donegal are in second place with unbeaten Cavan and a free-scoring Mayo behind that.

“To get two wins is obviously what you want,” McHugh said of their positive start.

“It’s ideal but it’s so early in the season yet and you don’t know where other teams are at yet with the new rules.

“I’d say teams will learn and adapt but we’ve got off to a good start there. That’s all you can do at this point in the year.”

There is excitement looking ahead to Sunday with an interest in what comes next but McHugh is expecting a tough game.

“With Donegal, they’re also two from two,” she said. “Donegal are a good team; they’re an out-and-out senior team, so it’ll be good for us to see where we’re at.

“Obviously, going into the senior campaign in the summer time, we’re looking forward to it. I suppose there’s a lot of Ulster teams in Division Two, so there’s a few Ulster derbies coming up.”

After losing the All-Ireland Intermediate final two years ago and missing the opportunity for promotion to senior level, the Red Hands made up for it in 2025.

“It was great to win intermediate, which was fantastic, but at the end of the day you want to be playing at the top level and for Tyrone, we want to be a senior team,” McHugh added.

The win last year was obviously massive for that in terms of progression for Tyrone ladies in the future.

“It’s a big step up and there’s some good teams in it, but hopefully we can use last year as a bit of a platform there. That’s the goal.”