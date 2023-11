TYRONE LADIES are set for five home games in the 2024 Lidl National League that gets underway on January 21st.

The promotion and relegation league structure has been changed next season. A recent Central Council meeting endorsed a proposal, supported by Tyrone, to introduce two up down in the National League. Previously it was one up one down but this new proposal has been talked about for several years now and will finally be introduced on a trial basis in 2024.

Westmeath start what looks like a very difficult Division Two campaign, though Tyrone manager Sean O’Kane will hope to capitalise on having so many home assignments. The only two away trips are to Ulster neighbours Donegal and Cavan in the latter part of competition.

Advertisement

Several of the home ties will double up with the men’s National League home contests at O’Neill’s Healy Park. After Westmeath, Tipperary, Monaghan and Laois are all set to come to Tyrone in the following weeks.

Tyrone will have a St Patrick’s Day outing at home against Division Three winners Kildare before they wrap up their programme away to Cavan.

It is set to be a very competitive league. Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan with new managers will be keen to take advantage of the new format while Kildare and Tipperary with very settled squads will both start favourites to go up.

The Tyrone management of O’Kane, new coach Barry Grimes and Fergal Quinn have been casting the net wide in recent trials and it’s reported progress is being made towards selection of the 2024 squad with a hatful of new faces expected to get the nod.

Meanwhile a player who is expected to play a big part with Tyrone again next season has been confirmed as the Ulster Club Senior Championships top scorer.

Errigal Ciaran’s Maria Canavan hit 3-8 in their quarter final against Termon and also added five points against Bredagh in the semi-final to finish with 3-13 (22 points).

Despite Errigal’s exit at the last four stage that scoring tally proved enough to claim the first top scorer award in the province for Maria ahead of Bredagh’s Eilish Ward.

Advertisement

Canavan was the top scorer in the Tyrone senior championship this year too with 3-17 as Errigal claimed the Jarlath Kerr Cup. To cap a fine season she also top scored for Tyrone in league and championship registering an impressive a2-35.

Lidl Ladies National Football League 2024

Tyrone’s Division 2 Fixtures

21st Jan vs Westmeath (home)

28th Jan vs Tipperary (home)

4th Feb vs Monaghan (home)

18th Feb vs Laois (home)

3rd Mar vs Donegal (away)

17th Mar vs Kildare (home)

24th Mar vs Cavan (away)