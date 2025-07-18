Tyrone Ladies never lost hope says O’Neill

HAVING watched last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate final defeat to Leitrim from Melbourne, Niamh O’Neill is back on home soil and is ready for their chance at redemption in another All-Ireland showdown, this time against Laois, on Sunday, August 3 at Croke Park.

This will be the talented attacker’s third All-Ireland final appearance – she collected a winner’s medal in 2018 after losing out in 2017, so she’ll be hoping history repeats itself in their latest shot at national honours.

Tyrone looked like they were on the brink of crashing out against Westmeath in last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Westmeath, but three stoppage-time points from O’Neill and a goal from Aoife Horisk set up extra-time and they emerged triumphant on a scoreline of 4-17 to 4-14.

Niamh says she never lost hope, stating, “I felt to be honest that we still wouldn’t lose despite being six points down by the end of normal time.

“It was like the Fermanagh game in the quarter-final – we showed real resilience and had that never-say-die attitude. We kept on believing and that was key for me and the rest of the girls.”

The game was played in stifingly hot conditions but both teams showed commendable fitness levels and O’Neill said all the hard work behind the scenes is now paying off as they look ahead to another All-Ireland final.

“It was hot for sure but it was the same for both teams, I started a bit later than the girls but they have put in so much work through the preseason. All the dark nights at Garvaghey doing runs is well-worth it all now, We are all in good shape and I knew we certainly had that level of performance in us, We coped well with the conditions, dug deep and came through.”

The build-up is now well and truly on for Tyrone’s All-Ireland final date with Laois in just over a fortnight’s time. Niamh says that the team are up for the challenge as they bid to make amends for last year’s final defeat to Leitrim.

“It’s similar circumstances to 2017, when we lost to Tipperary. You have to go back to square one and it takes a big effort to get back. So many of the girls who lost out last year are back again, and like in 2018 when we beat Meath, I always felt we could bounce back again and win it. We have shown against teams like Fermanagh and Westmeath that we have the players who can take the next step, I know I am certainly up for the challenge.”