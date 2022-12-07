Tyrone Ladies NFL fixtures released

Tyrone will have only three home games in Division Two of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National League with trips to Tipperary, Laois, Westmeath and a short hop to Monaghan on the agenda for manager Sean O’Kane and his players.

The Red Hands open their campaign at home on January 22nd with Roscommon the visitors. That opener is followed by trips to Monaghan and Laois. Armagh and Cavan will also venture into O’Neill’s Healy Park. Tyrone like the rest of the Ulster counties pressed for the full league programme again after just three rounds a year of Ulster derby games in 2021 and 2022.

Tyrone had been motoring well in Division Two until the close down of football in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic. Since then Tyrone have echoed calls from across Ulster for two up two down, a proposal that was narrowly defeated at Central Council a fortnight ago.

Tyrone manager O’Kane and his new look backroom team, that features former Moortown manager FergaL Quinn, Omagh’s Seanie Meyler and goalkeeping coach Sean O’Neill, are up and running and expect a hatful of new faces to wear the Red Hand shirt in 2023.

Since dropping to Division Two Tyrone have survived by the skin of their teeth a couple of times while struggling to get into the promotion mix.That task will be hard this year again with Ulster neighbours Armagh, Monaghan and Cavan looking strong.

FIXTURES

Round 1 – 22nd January 2023

Tyrone vs Roscommon

Round 2 – 29th January 2023

Monaghan vs Tyrone

Round 3 – 5th February 2023

Laois vs Tyrone

Round 4 – 19th February 2023

Tyrone vs Armagh

Round 5 – 26th February 2023

Westmeath vs Tyrone

Round 6 – 19th March 2023

Tipperary vs Tyrone

Round 7 – 26th March 2023

Tyrone vs Cavan

Final – Saturday 15th April 2023