Tyrone ladies set for All-Ireland Championship opener

A SENSE of refocus has settled on the Tyrone senior ladies as they prepare for two season-defining games in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

They get their campaign underway this Sunday at Pairc Esler against Down, who come into the game on the back of a two-point defeat to Westmeath.

For Colm Donnelly’s Down team, this is a must-win game following their loss to the Midlanders, though they will take a great detail of confidence from last month’s extra-time victory over the Red Hands in the Ulster Championship semi-final.

Tyrone have prepared for this game with a series of high-intensity in-house games featuring several new faces drafted into from the minors for this purpose, while there was also a first-round of games in the All-County Leagues, with manager Darren McCann noting that “girls were back with their clubs for league games but despite a few knocks they are all back out with us and looking forward to Sunday.”

“Down were unlucky on Sunday [against Westmeath] and arguably should have gotten something out of the game, so we know too well what we are going up against. It will be another battle that will go to the wire again.”

Tyrone will be hoping to avenge their recent extra-time defeat to Down. The Down goalkeeper Catherine Byrne was the star of the show denying both Chloe Mc Caffrey and Sorcha Gormley what looked like certain goals. Mc Caffrey, Gormley, Niamh O’Neill, Cara Mc Crossan and Slaine Mc Carroll drilled deep into the Down defence but ultimately it wasn’t enough to book their spot in the final.

There’s lots of quality in the potential starting fifteen for Tyrone and there might be an addition or two in the squad dictated by the current injury issues. Meabh Corrigan and Clara Daly are certainly two doubtfuls.

McCann said: “We still have a number of injuries so Sunday will probably be too soon for them. That said we will assess those that are close this week in training before making a call” he explained.

The Tyrone management watched several league games last week and were no doubt pleased by some fine performances.

Mc Caffrey bagged five goals for St Macartan’s, Aoife Horisk and Cara Mc Crossan looked sharp as did Niamh O’Neill. Slaine Mc Carroll, Jayne Lyons and Joanne Barrett were also excellent for their clubs.

The question remains though whether several minors who played in the in-house games will take the next step into the senior squad through this years campaign as Tyrone attempt to progress, following up on last years final appearance.

2024 was an exceptional year as the Red Hands reached two national finals and secured promotion albeit they suffered a swift exit back to Division Two this year as Mc Cann and a new-look selection took time to settle.

At times they have turned in some excellent performances despite coming up short. Sunday will hopefully be another step in their progression and McCann is looking forward to a return to action after five weeks of refocusing their attentions on the group stages first and foremost.

“Yeah it’s good to be looking forward to another game it’s been five weeks since our last game and we are itching to get going again.”