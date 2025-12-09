Tyrone Ladies star Horisk heading to Australia

TYRONE and Errigal Ciaran Ladies footballer Aoife Horisk is heading Down Under having signed a contract to play Aussie Rules with Melbourne Football Club AFLW for the 2026 season.

At the end of October four Irish players were invited to Australia to take part in the AFL and AFLW draft combines. It involved a series of club interviews and athletic testing.

Horisk caught the eye of the club scouts proving to be the standout performer as she clocked the fastest 20m sprint time. She took part along with Meath’s Mary-Kate Lynch. They finished first and second in the 20m sprint with times of 3.148 and 3.169 respectively.

Back home Horisk’s absence will represent a significant blow for Tyrone Ladies who begin their National League campaign at the back end of January, and are also set to compete in the All-Ireland Senior Championship in 2026 for the first time in six seasons.

Aoife is coming off the back of a brilliant season with club and county. The wing-forward scored 1-3 in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final as the Red Hands accounted for Laois in the decider at Croke Park, while she then carried that winning momentum into the Tyrone Club Championship, helping Errigal Ciaran to regain the Jarleth Kerr Cup and also progress to the Ulster Senior Final where they were eventually beaten by Moneyglass of Antrim.

Horisk was among seven Tyrone players eventually selected on the TG4 Intermediate Championship Team of the Year, alongside county colleagues Jayne Lyons, Meabh Mallon, Claire Canavan, Aoibhinn McHugh, Niamh O’Neill and Sorcha Gormley.

On its Facebook site Errigal Ciaran posted its congratulations to Horisk and wished her all the best in her new pursuit in Australia.

“ What an incredible achievement, and one that reflects the hard work, talent and dedication Aoife brings every time she steps onto the pitch. We’re unbelievably proud and wish her all the very best as she takes on this exciting new chapter Down Under.

“Safe travels and good luck with the big move Aoife”, Errigal Ciaran commented.