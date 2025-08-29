Tyrone lads play their part in college’s All-Ireland success

SOUTH West College (SWC) has honoured its All-Ireland winning Corn na Mac Léinn Cup team during a special medal presentation event.

The ceremony celebrated a historic achievement, as the college claimed its first-ever Corn na Mac Léinn title earlier this year.

The triumphant team, made up of Higher Level students from across Tyrone and Fermanagh, was joined by proud family members, friends, college staff, management and supporters for the occasion.

In attendance were SWC principal and chief executive, Celine McCartan, members of the senior management team, and guest of honour, Cllr Barry McElduff, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Led by captain Aidan Colton (Dromore St Dympna’s) and vice-captain Gareth McGovern (Derrygonnelly Harps), the team delivered outstanding performances throughout the competition.

Their campaign culminated in a hard-fought victory over a strong New York side in the final, securing the All-Ireland title and making history for South West College.

Ms McCartan, principal and chief executive of South West College, congratulated the players on their achievement.

She said, “This is a truly proud moment for SWC. The determination, teamwork, and spirit demonstrated by this group of students have set a powerful example for future generations. Bringing the Corn na Mac Léinn Cup home for the first time is a moment that will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.”