Tyrone legends celebrate 50 years of GAA All-Stars…

PAST and present Tyrone stars who either won or been nominated for an All-Star have attended a special event marking the 50th anniversary of the prestigious scheme.

It was held at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey on Thursday night, and the guest list read like a ‘Who’s Who’ of footballing legends from the county.

Included among them were former footballers of the year, Stephen O’Neill and Sean Cavanagh, double-winning captain and All-Star, Brian Dooher, the county’s first-ever recipient, Kevin McCabe and legendary team captain from the 1986 All-Ireland Final, Eugene McKenna.

Also in attendance were current All-Star and Footballer of the Year, Kieran McGeary, Frank Burns, Conor Meyler and All-Ireland winning captain and All-Star, Padraig Hampsey.

Team managers from the past were also in attendance or represented.

They included Jody O’Neill, Tom McKeagney, Art McRory, Eugene McKenna, Mickey Harte and the current management team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

At the event, Eugene McKenna spoke of the significance of the All-Stars scheme in boosting the confidence of players during the 1970s and 1980s.

“We got to rub shoulders with players from Kerry and Dublin who we had never played against,” Mr McKenna said.

“It was certainly very instrumental in making me and others realise that we were just as good and if not better than these boys.

“This also reassured me that what I was doing as a gaelic footballer was on the right path.”

Current Tyrone star, Niall Sludden, was one of several players who took time out from their preparations for championship matches to attend.

“It is brilliant to be here among such great players, and representing the present team,” the Dromore clubman said.

“Ricey (Ryan McMenamin) was our first All-Star in Dromore and he coached me as a young player. We will come again next year and who knows what will happen.”