This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Tyrone legends celebrate 50 years of GAA All-Stars…

  • 4 October 2022
Tyrone legends celebrate 50 years of GAA All-Stars…
Art McRory, Brendan Donnelly and Eugene McKenna, pictured at the fifty years of the all stars and Tyrone. MC 9
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 4 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Tyrone 2022 SuperCupNI awards presented The Red Hand Podcast – 22.09.22 Clogher coach is targeting league title and promotion Tyrone riders excel at major RDS event

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY