Tyrone Ladies lose out away to Laois

Laois 3-8

Tyrone 3-7

DESPITE leading by six points after a superb first half performance, Tyrone succumbed to the quality of Mo Nerney and Erone Fitzptarick who tagged on 2-7 between them to ensure Laois broke Red Hand hearts with a one point win on Sunday.

A late Chloe McCaffrey penalty gioal had closed the gap to a point but time was against them and it’s just three points on the board for Tyrone as the league takes a break. Yet there was plenty of improvement from the last day out for manager Sean O’Kane. Goals from Maria Canavan and Grainne Rafferty, one a penalty, had Tyrone in the driving seat early on with Fitzpatrick points keeping the hosts in touch as Tyrone threatened to pull away.

Cue the comeback. Eva Gavin fired in a rocket to the top corner of Caitlan Donnelly’s net with seven minutes of the half left and just on the stroke of half time it was veteran Nerney who was on hand to score a rasper of her own to leave it a three point game on the whistle.

Nerney fisted a third Laois goal after the restart to level things, adding a point alongside Fitzpatrick to change the complexion of the game and nudge the home side ahead.

Despite getting their hands on the ball Tyrone could not get on the scoreboard, scoring just a single point in the half before that late goal.

The Red hand outfit were the better side throughout. It was a frustrating outcome but there was genuine quality shown from the likes of Canavan, McCaffrey and the returning Niamh Hughes and Grainne Rafferty who all tagged on scores over the hour.

Nerney and Fiztpatrick were the difference on the day for Laois. Their experience was vital yet Tyrone did look sharp and were creative. At the back Meabh Corrigan again did well, Donnelly was on hand to make a couple of saves and the kick outs were good while up front the running of Hughes and Emma Jane Gervin impressed.

Tyrone scorers

Maria Canavan 1-4, Chloe McCaffrey 1-1. Grainne Rafferty 1-0 Niamh Hughes 0-2

Tyrone team

Caitlin Donnelly, Rebecca Barker, Caoimhe Magee, Joanne Barrett, Slaine McCarroll, Eimear Quinn, Meabh Corrigan, Emma Jane Gervin, Aoibhinn McHugh, Niamh Hughes, Grainne Rafferty, Emma Koane, Maria Canavan, Meabh Mallon, Aoife McGahan.