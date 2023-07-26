Tyrone Masters beat Breffnis to make semis

TYRONE Masters polished off their group stage campaign with a hugely convincing victory away to Cavan on Saturday on a scoreline of 3-16 to 0-10.

It means that the Red Hands won all six of their group stage matches and now progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals, with their opponents in the last-four still to be confirmed.

The reigning All-Ireland Champions have been in super form and surged into a 2-11 to 0-3 lead at the interval at Butlersbridge. Niall Gormley, who was in excellent form, and Stephen O’Neill opened the scoring with points and then they combined for a Gormley goal to put Tyrone in a commanding position. Tyrone extended their lead with Gormley’s second goal of the game and points from Kieran O’Kane, Damian Kelly and Conor Gormley to leave their opponents with a mountain to climb in the second-half.

The Red Hands dominated the third quarter with points from Michael Anderson and Damian Kelly. Eoin Bradley got his name on the scoresheet while Niall Gormley completed a hat-trick of goals. Cavan never gave in and hit the last five scores of the game but the game was long over as a contest at that stage. Particularly impressive on the day were Aidan Brady, Conor Gormley, Barry Collins and the game’s top-scorer Niall Gormley.