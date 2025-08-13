Tyrone Masters book All-Ireland semi-final spot

Tyrone 1-10 Kerry 2-3

TYRONE Masters edged a titanic tussle against Kerry at Kiltoom in a play-off clash on Saturday afternoon to book their spot in the All-Ireland semi-finals of the Dr Mick Loftus Cup.

There was a cagey start to proceedings and though Kerry opened the scoring, Tyrone moved in front after scores from Johnny O’Neill, Conor Gormley and Martin McGrath

Tyrone were dealt a blow when they conceded a goal but reduced their deficit to the minimum through Mark Donnelly before spurning a number of opportunities before half-time.

The Kingdom finished the half strongly with a second goal and led by 2-2 to 0-4 so it really was backs-to-the-wall time for the All-Ireland holders.

Tyrone flew out of the traps with scores from Mark Donnelly and Conor Gormley, while Martin McCreesh was on hand with a crucial save, ensuring it was still all to play for.

Kerry went two ahead but with time running out, Tyrone laid siege on the Kerry rearguard and Johnny O’Neill was on hand to tee up Donnelly who calmly finished to the net.

The Red Hands led by a single point with five minutes to go and showed immense nerve in the closing stages with a flurry of points from Donnelly, Shane McCann and captain Conor Gormley sealing a hard-earned but deserved victory.