Tyrone Masters building up momentum

ALL-IRELAND OVER-40S TOURNAMENT

Tyrone 2-15 Derry 1-10

TYRONE Masters made it back-to-back victories with a 2-15 to 1-10 victory over Derry at Carrickmore on Saturday afternoon.

It was nip and tuck throughout the first half with both teams showing an appetite for atacking football, Martin Conway opening the scoring for Tyrone before Paddy Bradley hit back for Derry.

Derry had the wind at their back in the first-half and Bradley lofted over a number of other scores, while Tyrone’s Johnny O’Neill and Mark Donnelly also found the target.

The key score in the first-half was a goal courtesy of Ciaran Campbell, helping to ensure that the hosts carried a narrow 1-4 to 0-6 lead into the interval.

Tyrone came roaring out of the blocks in the second-half with four unanswered points from Martin Taggart, Martin Conway, Michael Anderson and Barry Daly.

Resolute defensive work kept the Derry attack at bay, and there were further Red Hand scores from Conway, Daly and corner-back Damien McDevitt.

Bradley tagged on a couple of points for Derry, but Tyrone were very much in the ascendancy and compounded their lead with points from Anderson, Donnelly, Warner Mullen, Plunkett Tuohey and a goal from Anderson.

Bradley knocked in a late goal for penalty but it was very much immaterial as Tyrone claimed a comfortable eight point victory ahead of an away clash against Armagh next Saturday.